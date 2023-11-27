Renowned Turkish arm wrestling virtuoso Kenan Eroğlu, a maestro with an impressive collection of 126 medals, has etched his legacy not just as a formidable athlete but as a dedicated coach shaping the futures of aspiring champions.

Eroğlu's journey, which began 27 years ago in the fitness center of Kocaeli, has transcended the realms of personal triumph to become a narrative of inspiration.

At 47, Eroğlu stands as a testament to the adage that age is just a number.

Emerging from the fitness center fraternity on the advice of arm wrestling enthusiasts and friends, he ascended to the pinnacle of success, securing an astounding 126 medals, including 30 on the international stage, while proudly donning the national team colors.

Beyond his individual exploits, Eroğlu champions the cause of para-arm wrestling as a coach, extending his influence to Kocaeli Metropolitan Municipality Kağıtspor, where he molds the next generation of arm wrestling prodigies.

His commitment is not merely confined to the arena but extends to a 4-square-meter (43-square-foot) room in his house, transformed into a mini gym, propelling him to the World Championship in 2016.

Turkish arm wrestler Kenan Eroğlu trains in Kocaeli, Türkiye, Nov. 16, 2023. (AA Photo)

In a conversation with Anadolu Agency (AA), Eroğlu delved into the genesis of his journey, recounting the pivotal role played by arm wrestling athletes in the fitness center.

A runner-up in his inaugural national competition, Eroğlu redirected his focus towards arm wrestling, solidifying his position with an impactful debut on the international stage.

Eroğlu's philosophy transcends the conventional boundaries of sports.

He perceives arm wrestling not just as a display of physical prowess but as a transformative journey that instills self-confidence in athletes.

His words resonate: "Arm wrestling is a power sport; it gives self-confidence to the athletes of this branch."

This conviction propels Eroğlu to set monumental goals, including the aspiration of becoming a national team athlete.

However, his impact extends far beyond medals and titles.

Turkish arm wrestler Kenan Eroğlu poses for a photo with his medals, Kocaeli, Türkiye, Nov. 16, 2023. (AA Photo)

Eroğlu's ethical compass steers him toward touching lives in a moral dimension, prioritizing character over achievements.

For him, the true measure of success lies not only in athletic prowess but in becoming a moral compass for youth.

"A moral person ensures that the young people who follow him are also moral. This is more important than his world, European and international success," he said.

As he ventured into international competitions, Eroğlu's focus transcended personal glory.

It converged on nurturing the morale and motivation of his young charges.

Despite his age, he remains a formidable force on the podium, driven not by personal accolades but by the collective success of his athletes.

Turkish arm wrestler Kenan Eroğlu (R) trains in Kocaeli, Türkiye, Nov. 16, 2023. (AA Photo)

Closing the year with an impressive tally of nine national and international medals, Eroğlu remains steadfast in his pursuit of excellence.

The Turkish Championship in February, followed by the European Championship in Slovakia, beckons, with the pinnacle being the World Championship in Ghana.

Eroğlu's strategic planning includes recruiting fresh talent from Kağıtspor, highlighting his commitment to raising the bar each passing year.