With just 25 days remaining until the start of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, the number of qualified Turkish athletes has risen to 89.

Scheduled to officially commence with the opening ceremony on July 26 held on the Seine River, the 33rd Summer Olympics in Paris marks the third time France has hosted the event after 1900 and 1924.

This edition introduces three new sports – breakdancing, sport climbing and surfing – across 29 disciplines, with over 10,500 athletes competing for medals over 17 days.

As the countdown to Paris 2024 continues, Turkish athletes have secured quotas across 18 disciplines including shooting, athletics, badminton, road cycling, boxing, artistic gymnastics, fencing, wrestling, weightlifting, judo, rowing, table tennis, modern pentathlon, archery, taekwondo, sailing, swimming and volleyball.

According to the latest update on June 29 from the Turkish National Olympic Committee's website, Türkiye has confirmed participation with 89 athletes.

Among the qualifiers are notable names like boxers Busenaz Sürmeneli and Buse Naz Çakıroğlu, archer Mete Gazoz, wrestlers Taha Akgül, Rıza Kayaalp and Yasemin Adar Yiğit, gymnast Ferhat Arıcan, and taekwondo athletes Hatice Kübra İlgün and Hakan Reçber, all medalists from Tokyo 2020.

Unfortunately, four karate medalists from Tokyo will miss out as karate is not included in Paris 2024.

Athletes who medal will carry a piece of Paris with them – a unique touch as medals feature fragments from the Eiffel Tower, each weighing 18 grams.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under a "neutral athlete" status at Paris 2024.

They must adhere strictly to all anti-doping regulations, with no national symbols or anthems displayed.

In light of the ongoing conflict involving Ukraine, athletes actively supporting the conflict will not be allowed to participate, underscoring IOC's commitment to ensuring politically neutral games.

Security measures are paramount, with over 45,000 police officers mobilized during the opening ceremony alone, aiming to make Paris 2024 the safest Olympics yet.

The festivities will include a parade of athletes along the Seine River, showcasing the spirit of the Olympics to millions of spectators and visitors expected in Paris.