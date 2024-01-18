Turkish Athletics Federation President Fatih Çintimar exuded confidence, declaring that Turkish athletes are poised to clinch medals at the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Çintimar, reflecting on the achievements of 2023, highlighted the success of lower age categories, particularly lauding the European Indoor Athletics Championships held in Türkiye.

Recalling the historic event, Çintimar noted, "In this organization, Tuğba Danışmaz became the European champion in the triple jump."

He emphasized the collective triumphs in high, long and triple jumps, underscoring the top-notch performances of Turkish athletes across the board.

With an eye on the Olympics, Çintimar expressed his optimism for 2024, saying, "All our athletes who aim for the Olympics worked to maximize their performance. I hope our children will do their best in 2024."

Turkish Athletics Federation President Fatih Çintimar poses for a photo after an interview, Ankara, Türkiye, Jan. 17, 2024. (AA Photo)

He provided insights into the preparations of European champion Tuğba Danışmaz, highlighting her rigorous training camps in South Africa and France, gearing up for the direct Olympic quota.

Çintimar unveiled a new "ranking system" that determines participation in the Olympics, with almost all 2024 Paris Olympic Games hopefuls undergoing specialized training in exclusive camps.

"Ten of our athletes were evaluated as the podium group," Çintimar said, detailing the thorough assessment based on degrees and success charts from 2023.

He emphasized the podium as the ultimate target for the Olympics, asserting: "Turkish athletics will win their medals in this Olympics. We believe this."

Çintimar identified ten athletes with strong prospects, including Eda Tuğsuz, Sultan Haydar and Ramil Guliyev, each holding a chance at both the final and a coveted medal.

Acknowledging the pivotal role of coaching and infrastructure development, Çintimar expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

He underscored the importance of continued support for coaches and clubs, particularly in provinces, to foster the growth of athletics in Türkiye.

While celebrating successes, Çintimar also addressed the challenges faced by para-athletes, emphasizing the need for equal opportunities and support.

He pledged to bridge the gap and increase opportunities for para-athletes, expressing hope for an expanded presence in future competitions.