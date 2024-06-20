Turkish athlete Öner Bozbıyık, with the unwavering support of his coach and wife, Sema Bozbıyık, clinched gold at the Boccia World Cup in Sao Paulo.

The couple's journey to this victory was fueled by a unique and heartfelt sacrifice: selling their wedding gold to purchase professional equipment.

Öner Bozbıyık's quest for world championship glory in boccia – a sport exclusively for severely disabled athletes – was a dream shared by his wife and coach, Sema Bozbıyık.

Realizing that their makeshift equipment wouldn't suffice at the highest levels of competition, Sema Bozbıyık decided to sell the gold from their wedding to buy top-tier boccia balls and ramps.

"To achieve success in this sport, good equipment is essential," Sema Bozbıyık explained to Anadolu Agency (AA). "Our equipment was insufficient, which became glaringly obvious at the 2023 Boccia European Cup in Portugal. Upon returning, we decided to invest in a high-quality ball set and ramp. Selling my wedding gold was necessary for this dream."

With the new equipment in hand, the Bozbıyık duo dedicated themselves to rigorous training, working tirelessly day and night for two months.

Their efforts culminated in a stunning performance at the Boccia World Cup in Sao Paulo, where Öner Bozbıyık secured gold in both the BC3 men's singles and BC3 mixed pairs categories.

Sema Bozbıyık reflected on their triumph: "We imagined tearfully singing our national anthem in Brazil, and thankfully, we returned with two gold medals. This is the highest achievement in boccia in Türkiye, and we are proud to have made history."

Öner Bozbıyık's journey with Sema Bozbıyık began just a year ago at a competition in Yalova, where their paths crossed, changing their lives forever.

"My wife is both a boccia coach and referee, deeply ingrained in the sport," Öner Bozbıyık shared. "When she saw my passion for boccia, she wanted to be part of my dreams. I hadn't considered selling the gold, but she insisted, and it proved to be the right decision."

Together, they vowed to honor their country by making their national anthem heard in Brazil.

"Facing world-renowned players, we defeated the tournament favorite from Brazil with a decisive 8-0 score in the final, fulfilling our promise," Öner Bozbıyık said, brimming with pride.

The Bozbıyıks' story is far from over.

With their sights now set on the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games, they continue to train and aspire for even greater heights.

"Winning gold at the Paralympics is Öner Bozbıyık's ultimate dream," Sema Bozbıyık stated. "As both his coach and partner, I share in that dream and will do everything to make it a reality."