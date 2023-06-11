Emir Büyükdağ, the 21-year-old national boxing sensation from Trabzon, is eagerly waiting for the highly anticipated 2023 European Boxing Championship.

With his unwavering dedication and a rigorous training regimen comprising double sessions every day, Büyükdağ is leaving no stone unturned in his quest for greatness.

Stepping into the ring to fulfill his father's cherished dream, Kamil Büyükdağ, who had to abandon boxing due to health complications, Emir Büyükdağ has been working hard in the boxing arena since the tender age of 8.

Over the years, he has not only donned the prestigious national jersey but also secured a remarkable record of 12 Turkish championships across various weight categories, clinching second and third place in Europe and claiming third place in the Inter-University World Boxing Championship.

With a trail of triumphs in his name, this talented pugilist is now relentlessly striving to etch new milestones in his illustrious career.

The crown jewel that Büyükdağ seeks to adorn his already sparkling collection of achievements is none other than the coveted gold medal at the 2023 European Boxing Championship, slated to take place in November.

Anticipation hangs thick in the air as this exceptional athlete prepares to dazzle on the grand stage, leaving spectators in awe of his immense talent and dedication.

In an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Emir Büyükdağ, representing the Bursa Bahram Muzaffer Sports Club, expressed immense pride in wearing the national jersey at the tender age of 14.

He believes that sports have transformed his perspective on life, and as he invests in his physical well-being, he relishes the opportunity to hoist his country's flag high.

Büyükdağ passionately encourages everyone to embrace the world of sports, recognizing its potential to bring about personal growth and national pride.

Delving further into his aspirations, Büyükdağ revealed that the forthcoming European Boxing Championship will take place in Azerbaijan.

Embracing the demanding nature of his pursuit, he said: "I am fully immersed in my training. Previously, I achieved third place in the European Under-22 Boxing Championships. Now, my sights are set on nothing less than the gold medal, accompanied by the resounding echoes of our National Anthem resonating across the European landscape. Beyond that, I aspire to participate in the prestigious 2024 Paris Olympics, marking another milestone in my extraordinary journey."

With an unwavering determination to fulfill his father's unrealized dreams, Büyükdağ is poised to achieve even greater heights.

"I perpetually set my sights on soaring higher. My ultimate ambition is to secure the elusive Olympic championship for our beloved nation, a feat yet to be attained by male boxers. Tirelessly working toward this goal, I hold steadfast hope that this dream will manifest into reality," he concluded.