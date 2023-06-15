Esmaül Hüsna Babat, the promising Turkish boxer, is ready to step into the ring with one goal in mind – winning a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Babat's boxing journey began at home, where she trained alongside her brother, who shared a passion for the sport.

Learning a few tactics, she took her first step into the ring at 12, achieving success in local tournaments.

For the past five years, Babat has been dedicated to honing her skills and achieving excellence, making her mark as a proud national athlete.

Despite her relatively short tenure in the sport, she has already garnered attention for her remarkable achievements, including the Turkish championship title, a second-place finish in Europe, and a third-place finish in the world.

Currently, training at the Türkiye Olympic Preparation Center in Trabzon, Babat opened up about her preparations for the upcoming European and world championships as a member of the Fenerbahçe Club.

Her ultimate ambition is to secure an Olympic quota through her outstanding achievements.

Babat aspires to represent her country in the best manner and become an Olympic champion, bringing immense pride to her family.

Babat's dedication to her sport is evident as she trains twice a day, leaving no stone unturned in her pursuit of success.

Alongside her sporting career, she recognizes the importance of education and hopes to inspire and guide young athletes to follow in her footsteps.