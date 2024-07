In a stellar performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Turkish boxer Esra Yıldız Kahraman triumphed over Mali's Marine Fatoumatta Colette Camara with a decisive 5-0 victory.

The match, held at the North Paris Arena, was the first round of the women's 57 kg. category.

Kahraman's commanding win propels her into the round of 16, where she will face Khouloud Hlimi from Tunisia on Friday.

With such a strong start, Kahraman’s quest for Olympic glory continues to shine brightly.