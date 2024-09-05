Silver medalist Hatice Akbaş believes Türkiye’s momentum in women's boxing is set to soar following her recent Olympic success in Paris.

The Turkish boxer, who clinched silver in the 54 kg. category spoke with Anadolu Agency (AA) about the rising profile of women’s boxing in Türkiye and her aspirations for the future.

"Securing three out of Türkiye's eight medals at the Games is a testament to our team's hard work and unity," Akbaş said. "We've built a strong foundation with remarkable achievements starting from the World Championships and Tokyo 2020. As our president noted, we are creating a legacy in women’s boxing. We’re reaping the rewards of our dedication and are thrilled with our progress."

Representing Fenerbahçe, Akbaş plans to dive back into intense training after a brief rest. "We aim to prepare thoroughly for Los Angeles 2028, where my goal is to capture the gold medal. My silver in Paris was a great achievement, but the next step is gold."

The success is not only boosting current athletes but also inspiring the next generation.

"Our progress is evident – two medals in Tokyo, three in Paris. I’m confident that in Los Angeles 2028, we’ll reach four or five medals. The upcoming generation is eager and motivated by our success," she added.

Akbaş also noted that the increased attention to boxing in Türkiye reflects the sport's growing popularity.

Responding to criticisms about Türkiye’s total medal count, she acknowledged the challenges faced, including unfavorable referee decisions and unfortunate draws.

"Despite the setbacks, we achieved significant success. I believe the next Olympics will see an increase in our medal count," she said.

On the debate over the inclusion of athletes with high testosterone levels, Akbaş said, "We prefer not to dwell on this topic, but the fact that two of them won gold shows their capabilities. I respect their achievements."