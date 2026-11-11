Turkish boxer Havvanur Kethüda is aiming to cap a remarkable year by winning a second European championship when she competes at the European Under-23 Women's Boxing Championships in Croatia later this month.

The 19-year-old claimed the women's over-80-kilogram title at the 2026 European Boxing Championships in Bulgaria in September, establishing herself among Europe's leading heavyweight prospects.

She will now look to build on that success at the Under-23 competition, scheduled for Nov. 14-25 in Croatia, where she hopes to add another continental gold medal and complete a rare double in the same year.

Kethüda is currently training with the national team at the Kadıdağı Boxing Camp and Training Center in Kastamonu as preparations enter their final stages.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), the young boxer said she had resumed training shortly after her senior European triumph and was determined to carry that momentum into her first appearance at the Under-23 championships.

"I became European champion about 40 days ago. We have returned to training with the national team and have been working together since the beginning of the year," she said.

"This will be my first European Under-23 Championship. God willing, I want to become European champion there as well. We are working hard for that. There is very little time left before the competition, but our team is in very good shape, and we feel ready."

Kethüda said winning the senior European title had been a tremendous source of pride, but she was eager to prove herself again against younger opponents.

"Becoming European champion at senior level was a great honor for me. Now I want to achieve the same success in the Under-23 category. I believe in myself, and I will return home having won two European titles in one year," she said.

Her September triumph also brought an unexpected personal moment when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called to congratulate her following the final.

Kethüda described the conversation as a special experience and expressed her gratitude for the recognition.

"It was a wonderful feeling to speak with him and receive his congratulations. I would like to thank him very much," she said.

Inspired by Türkiye's boxing champions

Kethüda also credited the progress of women's boxing in Türkiye for inspiring her development, pointing to established national team stars Busenaz Sürmeneli and Buse Naz Çakıroğlu as role models.

Sürmeneli, an Olympic gold medalist, and Çakıroğlu, an Olympic silver medalist, have helped raise the profile of Turkish women's boxing through their international achievements.

Kethüda said watching their fights and training sessions had helped her develop her own boxing style and learn valuable lessons about the sport.

"Our female boxers are achieving great things, and we are following in their footsteps. I have watched Busenaz Sürmeneli and Buse Naz Çakıroğlu's fights and training sessions, and that has helped me develop my own style. I have learned a lot from them," she said.

She added that women's boxing had reached an encouraging level both in Türkiye and internationally, with Turkish athletes continuing to make their mark on the sport.