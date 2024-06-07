Turkish boxing, with a record number of eight athletes participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics, is now focused on breaking the medal record.

The sport, represented by five women and three men, has seen its most successful period in its 100-year history.

Eyes will be on Busenaz Sürmeneli and Buse Naz Çakıroğlu, who won gold and silver medals respectively at Tokyo 2020, leading the largest squad in Turkish boxing history.

Sürmeneli will compete for gold in the women's 66 kg. category, while Çakıroğlu will aim for gold in the women's 50 kg. category at Paris 2024.

Other Turkish athletes representing the country in Paris include Hatice Akbaş (women's 54 kg.), Esra Yıldız Kahraman (women's 57 kg.), and Gizem Özer (women's 60 kg.).

In the men's category, Samet Gümüş, the reigning European champion in the 51 kg. class, along with Tuğrulhan Erdemir (71 kg.) and Kaan Aykutsun (80 kg.), will carry the Turkish flag at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Türkiye has seven medals in its Olympic history in boxing, with athletes winning a gold, three silvers, and three bronzes.

Busenaz Sürmeneli brought Türkiye its first gold medal in boxing at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, which was postponed by a year due to the pandemic.

Çakıroğlu won the first medal in the women's category at the same event, claiming silver.

This medal also marked the first podium finish for Turkish boxing at the Olympics in 13 years.

The first Olympic medals for Türkiye in boxing were won by Eyüp Can and Turgut Aykaç, who secured bronze in men's boxing at the 1984 Los Angeles Games.

Following a gap from 1988 to 1992, Turkish boxing achieved its best result in Olympic history in 1996 in Atlanta, when Malik Beyleroğlu won silver.

After an 8-year hiatus, Turkish boxing experienced another moment of joy at the 2004 Olympics.

Atagün Yalçınkaya won silver in men's boxing, becoming the youngest boxer to reach the final at the Olympics since Muhammad Ali.

The most recent Olympic medal for Turkish men's boxing was won by Yakup Kılıç in 2008 in Beijing, who claimed bronze.

Since Kılıç, Turkish men's boxing has not won any medals.

At Paris 2024, Samet Gümüş, Tuğrulhan Erdemir and Kaan Aykutsun will attempt to end Türkiye's 16-year medal drought in men's boxing.

Eyüp Gözgeç, President of the Turkish Boxing Federation, expressed confidence that Turkish boxing would make its mark at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Gözgeç highlighted the young talent in the squad, stating, "We are going to Paris with 8 quotas, which is a record for Turkish boxing. Our new goal is to break the medal record in Paris and make our country proud. All of our athletes have the potential to win medals. There is a short time left, and we continue to prepare in the best way possible."

Reflecting on the historical achievements of Turkish boxing in recent years, Gözgeç recalled, "Our women athletes are already among the best in the world. Now our male athletes are also emerging. Samet Gümüş will enter the ring as the European champion, while Tuğrulhan Erdemir will compete with the title of European third. We feel the support of our President and our Minister. Hopefully, we will reciprocate this support with Olympic championships and medals."