Turkish boxer Busenaz Sürmeneli, known for her triumphs as an Olympic and world champion, is on a relentless quest to secure an Olympic quota at the upcoming European Games.

With unwavering determination, Sürmeneli is currently honing her skills at the Kadıdağ Camp Center in Kastamonu, Türkiye, under the Turkish Boxing Federation, to prepare for the event set to take place in Poland from June 22 to July 2.

Aiming to qualify for the Paris Olympics, Sürmeneli seeks to add another chapter to her career by becoming a podium contender, hoping to etch her name as a two-time Olympic champion in Turkish sports history.

Busenaz Sürmeneli, in an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), emphasized the significance of the European Games as a pathway to securing the coveted Olympic quota.

Reflecting on the ongoing training camp, Sürmeneli highlighted: "Every journey starts from square one. We are all equal at this moment. Being an Olympic champion does not guarantee future success. We must fight for it and strive to maintain our position at the top."

Acknowledging the weight of expectations that come with her Olympic triumph in Tokyo, Sürmeneli candidly expressed her thoughts, saying, "Sometimes, I wish I had participated in the Olympics before becoming an Olympic champion. The expectations and pressure drastically change after winning the gold medal. It places an immense burden on both me and my team. We have emerged as the number one team in the World Championships, and this accomplishment further intensifies the responsibility I feel."

Recalling a surgery on her right shoulder in November, she revealed: "Following the surgery, I underwent a recovery process, which has been progressing well. Fortunately, I have been able to bounce back quickly. Although I may not be 100% ready for the quota competitions, I am striving to reach 80% readiness. Once I get the necessary visa, I believe I can expedite my recovery and be fully prepared."