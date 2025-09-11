Türkiye Boxing Federation President Suat Hekimoğlu expressed profound disappointment Wednesday after Olympic, World, and European champion Busenaz Sürmeneli was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool.

Speaking to reporters, Hekimoğlu criticized the federation’s handling of Sürmeneli’s preparation, saying the star fighter was not ready physically or mentally for the tournament.

“Busenaz Sürmeneli shocked me,” Hekimoğlu said. “It was as if her arms weren’t moving. This is very upsetting.”

Sürmeneli, a three-time global champion and Olympic gold medalist, has cemented her place in Turkish sports history. Yet Hekimoğlu suggested that key officials failed in their duties to prepare her for this critical competition.

“She is one of the best boxers in the world,” Hekimoğlu said. “She is an Olympic champion, yet she was not adequately prepared. Everyone bears some responsibility, including us. Hopefully, she will recover from this setback.”

The president highlighted Sürmeneli’s usual aggressive style, noting her ability to land triple and quadruple punch combinations every 20 seconds. “Here, I didn’t see a single combination,” he said. “That’s why I am frustrated and disappointed.”

Despite the quarterfinal disappointment, Hekimoğlu emphasized that Türkiye still has strong medal prospects at the championships. In the women’s division, Buse Naz Çakıroğlu, Büşra Işıldar, and Şeyma Düztaş have already secured medals, and there are still hopes for gold in both men’s and women’s categories.

“We still have the chance for four gold medals,” Hekimoğlu said. “Buse Naz Çakıroğlu is expected to bring home gold. The team looked stronger during the World Championships in Serbia. I hope we can secure at least one or two golds here in Liverpool and return home proudly.”