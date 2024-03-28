Turkish Boxing Federation President Eyüp Gözgeç has expressed their ambition to reach the top at the upcoming European Championships next month and then expect a record number of medals at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Gözgeç stated that they have secured a total of seven Olympic quotas so far, with four female and three male athletes and they believe this number will increase to 10.

The Turkish Boxing Federation is gearing up for the final quota competitions in May in Thailand, fielding two female and four male athletes to send at least 10 athletes to Paris.

With a strong standing in world boxing, particularly in women's boxing, where they rank first globally, Türkiye is optimistic about its prospects.

The upcoming European Boxing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, in April, will serve as a crucial preparatory event for their Olympic hopefuls.

Despite not initially planning to send their first team, the federation has accommodated their athletes' request to compete, further bolstering their confidence.

The team has high expectations for both the European Championships and the Olympics, with several athletes seen as gold medal favorites.

Gözgeç highlighted the potential exclusion of boxing from the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics due to the ongoing dispute between the International Boxing Association (IBA) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The IOC has demanded numerous reforms from the IBA, which have not been met, leading to a complete non-recognition decision.

Gözgeç emphasized the need for a new governing body for boxing to be included in the 2028 Olympics.

He also announced that Türkiye will host the 2024 Upper Minors European Boxing Championship in Antalya, showcasing Türkiye's prowess in organizing sporting events.