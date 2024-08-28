Eyüp Gözgeç, president of the Turkish Boxing Federation, hinted at a significant shift in strategy, stating: “Previously, I mentioned our plans for 2028. Clearly, our journey is far from over. We’ll consult with our team and partners to ensure no one is left behind as we make future decisions.”

Gözgeç’s remarks came during a press event in Ankara, where the federation's board and national boxers from the 2024 Paris Olympics gathered.

Reflecting on the Games, he noted that Türkiye's boxing team earned three silver and five bronze medals, ranking the country 64th overall.

He emphasized: “The two silver and one bronze medals in boxing were half of Türkiye's total medal count. Without these, we’d have dropped to around 100th place. In boxing, we ranked fourth alongside France.”

Gözgeç shared that the national team competed with seven boxers in Paris – two men and five women.

He explained that while Türkiye initially secured eight spots, one boxer was sidelined due to a precautionary issue with a painkiller just before the matches began.

Despite this, the remaining seven athletes delivered outstanding performances but faced unlucky draws.

He also revealed an interesting development regarding the European qualifiers.

Türkiye was tasked with hosting the qualifiers, but the cost, estimated at $1.5 million, led to a strategic plan to fund part of it through athlete contributions and sponsorship.

Gözgeç explained, “I proposed we cover $700,000-800,000 through participants and accommodation, with the rest sourced from sponsorships.

"This would ease the $400,000-500,000 burden on the ministry. The minister supported this approach. However, I was later informed that the event would not proceed as planned. We lost the chance to leverage the home-field advantage we saw France enjoy.”

When asked about his future plans, Gözgeç remained noncommittal, stating: “As previously mentioned, we have long-term goals. We will discuss with our team and partners to make decisions that ensure no one is left behind.”

Buse Naz Çakıroğlu's ambitions

Buse Naz Çakıroğlu, who secured silver for the second consecutive Olympics, expressed her commitment to advancing Turkish boxing. “We strive to elevate Turkish and women’s boxing to the highest levels. We focus solely on gold medals, and any absence of gold leaves us disappointed.”

Looking ahead, Çakıroğlu set her sights on the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

She shared: “As an athlete who has reached the finals twice, my sole dream is to return to the Olympics. We’ll regroup, rest, and focus exclusively on preparing for the next Games.”

Hatice Akbaş, another medalist, praised the team’s collective effort, stating: “Our success as a team, especially in women’s boxing, showcased Türkiye’s strength. I’m deeply grateful to my teammates for their contributions.”