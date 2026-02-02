Turkish Boxing Federation President Suat Hekimoğlu says Turkish boxing is laying firm foundations for the future, with grassroots tournaments now serving as the launchpad for the nation’s next generation of Olympic contenders.

Speaking at the Turkish Individual Boxing Championships in Kocaeli’s Darıca district, Hekimoğlu told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the federation has embraced a more inclusive and long-term vision, focused not only on elite success but on building depth across all age groups.

After a week of intense competition, Hekimoğlu praised both athletes and coaches for their efforts, underlining the importance of the work done behind the scenes.

He also extended thanks to Darıca Mayor Muzaffer Bıyık, noting that local support played a key role in staging a tournament of such scale and quality.

“These young athletes have fought hard for a week. They deserve recognition,” Hekimoğlu said. “The coaches who raised them and brought them here deserve just as much credit.”

Hekimoğlu described the championship as a critical step toward the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, stressing that today’s youth competitions are shaping tomorrow’s national team.

“These tournaments are the infrastructure of 2028,” he said. “This year and next year’s championships will produce athletes who will represent Türkiye at European, world and Olympic level. That’s why this event is extremely valuable.”

“Our foundation is strong”

Hekimoğlu reaffirmed the federation’s commitment to supporting established stars such as Busenaz Sürmeneli, Buse Naz Çakıroğlu, Esra Yıldız Kahraman and Hatice Akbaş, while placing equal emphasis on emerging talent rising through the ranks.

“Turkish boxing has a strong foundation,” he said. “We showed the first signs of this at the Islamic Solidarity Games, where we competed with our second and third teams and still became team champions. That success proves the depth of our system.”

He also pointed to recent youth achievements, including Esmanur Yurtsever’s title at the Under-15 European Championships, alongside promising names such as Pınar Benek.

According to Hekimoğlu, the presence of role models is accelerating development among younger athletes.

“It’s not just our four Olympic women,” he said. “The athletes coming up are watching their older sisters and growing with them. In boxing, observation is crucial. If a young boxer watches closely, she can reach the same level.”

Hekimoğlu concluded by saying the federation is confident it is moving in the right direction and remains fully committed to strengthening Turkish boxing at every level.