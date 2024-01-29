Turkish boxing sensation Batuhan Çiftçi is on a mission to turn his unrealized medal dream into a reality as he sets his sights on securing a quota for the highly anticipated 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

At just 26 years old, Çiftçi boasts an impressive track record, with 10 Turkish championships and gold medals from both the Balkan Championships and the Mediterranean Games.

Despite his remarkable achievements, his journey at the Tokyo Olympics took an unexpected turn when he faced defeat in the second match, bidding farewell to the event.

Undeterred by the setback, Çiftçi embarked on an intense training regimen for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.

Currently gearing up for the World Olympic Quota Qualifiers scheduled to take place in Italy from Feb. 29 to March 12, Çiftçi has been honing his skills alongside his team at the Kastamonu Olympic Preparation and Camp Training Center.

Expressing his determination to make a triumphant return to the Olympics, Çiftçi revealed his aspirations in an exclusive statement to Anadolu Agency (AA).

Proudly sporting the Fenerbahçe jersey, he competes in the 57 kg. category and remains steadfast in his pursuit of Olympic glory.

Reflecting on his journey, Çiftçi shared: "I have been boxing for 17 years. My training is progressing excellently. As a team, our collective goal is to secure a spot at the Paris Olympic Games. I believe the qualifying matches will be successful. With two teammates already securing visas, we aim to expand this number to five, six, or possibly even the entire team. We are determined to make it happen. As a team, I believe we have the strength to achieve this. Hopefully, we can journey to Paris as a united force and return with a bounty of medals."

Underscoring the intense dedication within the team, Çiftçi said, "Currently, everyone is focused on clinching that gold medal and etching their names in history. It's an arduous process, but everyone is preparing with this ultimate goal in mind. The dream is to bring back the gold medal. It's not an easy feat, but we aim to be there as much as we can."

Çiftçi also shared insights into his unique perspective, stating, "I lived through the Olympics; I know what it feels like." Highlighting that the Olympics have been his ultimate goal since age 10, he expressed, "I've experienced the Olympics, and I know how it feels. My goal is to return to our country adorned with an Olympic medal. After achieving this milestone, I aspire to transition to professional boxing."