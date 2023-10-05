In preparation for international athletics championships, athletes turn to the rocky, undulating terrain among the remnants of the Göre Ruins in Nevşehir, Türkiye, to enhance their physical endurance.

Star athletes who are part of the Nevşehir Youth and Sports Directorate Athletics Team and have earned medals in various categories at competitions in Türkiye and Europe opt for the rugged outdoors for their routine cross-country training.

Occasionally, they venture into the valleys of Cappadocia, but it is the Göre Ruins, abandoned since being declared a disaster zone in the 1970s, that provide the steepest inclines and narrow, rocky paths for their cross-country sessions.

Hakan Köstekçi, the Athletics National Team coach, explained to Anadolu Agency (AA) that natural settings in Anatolia provide gains that can't be replicated in artificial training areas, allowing athletes to achieve the necessary agility and muscle strength.

"We conduct cross-country workouts in different terrains and speed training on the track. It's beneficial for athletes to adapt to various environments and conditions," Köstekçi said.

"Our athletes are aiming to participate in the 2024 European Athletics Championships. Being in Cappadocia, we continue our training both in the valleys and at the Youth and Sports Directorate facilities. During the preparatory season, we need to build endurance in our athletes. Natural areas and valleys contribute significantly to cross-country training. Hilly areas are suitable for our workouts. It provides physical benefits by enhancing endurance and strength. While we might have achieved some of these gains with continuous training at the facility, it wouldn't be as effective as it is here. We have promising athletes who will participate in the European Championships. We are coming confidently," he added.

One of the athletes, Batuhan Ergöz, expressed his passion for athletics and his commitment to continuous training.

"I love running," Ergöz said. "I participated in a race in the seventh grade in Derinkuyu district and came in second. That's how my athletics journey began. I continue my training without a break. I became the third in Türkiye last year. Hopefully, next year, I want to represent my city and country in the European Athletics Championships and make Türkiye and my family proud. Training in different terrains strengthens us. We run like this every day, and we will continue on the track in the future."

Duran Sütveren credited the disciplined approach of their coaches for his achievements. He won the 800 meters in 2020 and the 1,500 meters in 2021 at the Turkish championships.

"My goal is to represent our country in the best possible way and win medals in Europe and the world," Sütveren said. "We run in different terrains. We enjoy it, and the environment is natural. I think we are fortunate."

Ibrahim Gökgöz, who has been a part of the athletics team for six years, emphasized the physical benefits of off-track running.

"I've experienced the physical benefits of running outside the track," Gökgöz stated. "I passed the Olympic and European qualifications at the 2023 Youth Olympics Selections. Cross-country training is very beneficial for us. It makes us feel stronger. After cross-country, we will start track training and focus on speed workouts."