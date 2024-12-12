Kenan Şebin, president of the Turkish Curling Federation, hailed the current season as the best in the country's history.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), he reflected on the impressive achievements of the ongoing season and outlined ambitious goals for 2025.

Şebin praised Türkiye's remarkable progress in curling, highlighting the team's success at the European Championships across all categories.

Despite being a federation for just 11 years and having only one Olympic facility, Türkiye’s women’s team ranks among the top 10 globally, and the mixed doubles team is in the top 17.

Şebin emphasized the achievement, considering the centuries-old curling traditions in other countries like Canada, which has 2,400 facilities compared to Türkiye’s single Olympic rink in Erzurum.

Şebin stressed the need for new curling facilities in Türkiye, noting that while the federation has long advocated for improved infrastructure, other sports have taken precedence.

He emphasized that qualifying for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina is the federation's primary goal, with a focus on this season.

Şebin expressed confidence in their new athletes' ability to compete at the highest level and stated that once they qualify for the Olympics, they will aim to challenge for a medal.

He highlighted the intense preparation of Türkiye’s curling teams, with athletes spending up to 90 days abroad, focusing all efforts on Olympic qualification, and praised them for securing spots in the World Championships, a major milestone.

Şebin emphasized that if Türkiye's women’s and mixed doubles teams place in the top six at the World Championships, they will automatically qualify for the Olympics.

Otherwise, they still have a chance through the points system. With strong performances in European qualifiers, Türkiye aims to be among the top teams for Olympic qualification.