Türkiye is gearing up for a historic year, and at the helm of this thrilling journey is Emin Müftüoğlu, the president of the Turkish Cycling Federation.

With a rich tapestry of sporting achievements on the horizon, he proudly declared, "The 58th Presidential Cycling Tour is more than just a race; it's a grand showcase."

Under the patronage of the Presidency and with the unwavering support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the 58th Presidential Cycling Tour, organized by the Turkish Cycling Federation, is set to take place from Oct. 8-15.

This extraordinary event will be broadcast in 13 different languages across 190 countries.

Prior to this momentous occasion, Müftüoğlu sat down with İhlas News Agency (IHA) to share his excitement and vision.

He extended a warm invitation to all citizens, urging them to become a part of this spectacle.

Meandering through the picturesque coastal regions, the tour will culminate on Sunday, Oct. 15 at Sultan Ahmet Square.

"But this tour is more than just a bike race; it is a grand stage for showcasing our nation. It will significantly contribute to our tourism and economy. I invite all our citizens to watch this global event passing by their homes and to join in building our country's reputation on the world stage," Müftüoğlu said.

"We have taken every necessary step to spread the love of sports far and wide. We want to express our gratitude to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who has been a fervent supporter of the cycling community. We now have a velodrome that will secure our future in the years to come. Under the leadership of our Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak, we organized nine one-day and seven multi-stage cycling tours this year. It's been an exceptional year in terms of sports. For the first time, we secured silver and bronze medals at the European and World Championships. We also clinched two medals and a fifth-place finish at the World Championships. Our goal is to make sports accessible to everyone in our country, and we've organized numerous events to achieve that," he added.

Highlighting another milestone, Müftüoğlu said: "We had one missing piece in the puzzle of Turkish cycling – a referee to represent our country on the international stage. But now, we have a world-class referee emerging from Türkiye. They've become UCI commissioners, occupying a vital position in the world of cycling. It's a significant achievement, and I congratulate and wish them continued success."

Müftüoğlu also underscored the participation of globally renowned cyclists in the event, stating: "Teams from various countries across five continents will compete in the 58th Presidential Cycling Tour. Many athletes who have participated in the Presidential Tour in previous years have risen to fame. This year, we expect to witness the emergence of new leaders. We will also host teams comprised of young athletes. This tournament will not only be a stage for cycling competition but also a showcase of the struggles faced by young and experienced athletes alike. Two athletes are particularly catching our attention this year: Mark Cavendish and Jasper Philipsen. Mark Cavendish is one of the two cyclists with the most victories in this tour, having won it 11 times. He returns this year with the aim of turning the tide in his favor. He has also featured in a digital production followed by audiences worldwide this year. The presence of such athletes in our event draws global attention to Türkiye."

Additionally, Müftüoğlu revealed that four professional teams established in Türkiye this year would participate, saying: "For the first time, four professional teams from Türkiye will compete in this event: Beykoz Municipality, Konya Metropolitan Municipality, Sakarya Metropolitan Municipality, and Spor Toto teams. These teams are poised to make a significant impact in this grand competition. Hopefully, we will see them at the Olympics as well."

He emphasized the growing global interest in the Presidential Cycling Tour, saying: "When we first began in 2008, the Presidential Cycling Tour was only broadcast on TRT and one German sports channel. Today, it's a globally televised event, reaching 615 million households last year. We aim to surpass these figures with our efforts this year. We continue to do everything in our power to promote Türkiye and the Presidential Cycling Tour to the world."

As the organization unfolds, Müftüoğlu also announced a photo contest where everyone who follows cycling races can participate and have a chance to be the champion by submitting their photos.