Kerim Vural, president of the Hearing Impaired Sports Federation, unveiled the monumental achievements of their athletes in 2023.

Bursting with enthusiasm, Vural outlined their triumphs and set the stage for the upcoming Winter Olympics in Erzurum.

"2023 was a phenomenal year for us," Vural said, crediting the Anadolu Agency (AA) team for amplifying the voices of the hearing impaired.

He recounted the successful organization of the Volleyball European Championship in Karabük, where the Turkish team clinched the European title for men and secured second place for women, amid a buzzing arena.

Switching gears to the Badminton World Championship in Brazil, Vural grinned as he said: "A historic feat. For the first time in our history, we grabbed second place in the men's singles. Subsequently, our athletes dazzled at the European Deaf Athletics Championship in Poland, claiming four medals. And brace yourselves for this – at the World Wrestling Championship in Kyrgyzstan, our athletes scripted history by becoming world champions in both freestyle and Greco-Roman events."

Vural also highlighted the remarkable performance of the women's football team at the World Deaf Football Championship in Malaysia.

"Our women's team made history by securing second place, beating powerhouses like England, the U.S., and Canada. A remarkable achievement," he said.

Eyes on Erzurum

The Winter Olympics, slated for March 2-12 in Erzurum, now take center stage for the federation.

Vural described the preparations, revealing, "We'll showcase the talents of our athletes in curling, skiing, futsal, ice hockey, and chess across five districts of Erzurum. We're ready for an international extravaganza, expecting participants from 40 countries."

However, not without a touch of controversy.

Vural addressed concerns from certain countries, particularly the U.S., citing political reasons for their withdrawal.

He emphasized the World Federation of the Deaf's response, imposing hefty fines on nonparticipating nations and asserting the event's sporting nature.

Vural expressed the hearing-impaired athletes' yearning to be heard by the public, acknowledging the sincere support from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Ministry of Family and Social Policies.

"We've integrated into society, leaving no problems behind. Our trophy museum stands testament to the immense success of our hearing-impaired athletes worldwide," he said.

He also delved into the popularity of team sports among the hearing impaired, praising volleyball and highlighting the achievements in football, handball, and basketball.

"Our athletes also shine in individual sports like karate, taekwondo, judo, and wrestling," Vural added.

Touching on the integration of some disciplines into other federations, Vural expressed concerns to the World Federation of the Deaf, emphasizing the challenges faced by hearing-impaired athletes.

He cited an example where an athlete couldn't participate due to bureaucratic hurdles, urging a more inclusive approach.