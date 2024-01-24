Turkish kickboxer Cihan Aksun, reigning European champion, remains relentless in pursuing the World Championships.

The 18-year-old athlete, representing the Kırıkkale Police Force Leader Sports Club, achieved remarkable triumphs in the Türkiye Kickboxing Tournament and Türkiye Kickboxing Championship last year, securing first place.

Additionally, he clinched a commendable third place in the International Turkish Open World Cup.

Aksun, who earned a gold medal in the Youth European Kickboxing Championship during his debut with the national team, maintains an intensive training regimen, committing to double sessions daily.

Reflecting on his eventful year, the senior high school student expressed, "We worked tirelessly and were rewarded for our efforts. Being the European champion is a great feeling. We brought pride to our country and Kırıkkale, waving the Turkish flag high."

Hopeful

Looking ahead, Aksun shared his plans to compete in the ongoing Türkiye Kickboxing Championship in Antalya.

"Hopefully, we will secure another first-place victory here. Our sights are set on the 9th Turkish Open WAKO World Cup in May, where we aim for another gold. Subsequently, we're targeting victory in the Turkish Championship in Konya to qualify for Hungary. I aspire to earn the right to participate in the Youth World Kickboxing Championship from Aug. 23 to Sept. 1, making our country and Kırıkkale proud. We are working diligently, and I believe our efforts will be duly rewarded," he said.

Coach Adem Ayten emphasized the team's dedicated efforts, underscoring the achievements of last year, including Aksun's European title and Kürşad Ali Topal's third-place finish in Europe.

Ayten affirmed their ongoing preparations for the Türkiye Kickboxing Championship, the World Cup in Istanbul and the Turkish Championship in Konya.

"We will compete in Antalya, aiming to secure medals and points for the Junior World Kickboxing Championship in Hungary. Our ultimate goal is the World Championship, and we will persistently work to represent Kırıkkale and the Police Force Leader Sports Club with distinction," Ayten said.