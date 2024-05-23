Ersin Tacir, who represented Türkiye in the 20-kilometer (12-mile) race walk at the Rio 2016 Olympics, is now dedicated to nurturing the next generation of Olympic athletes.

Tacir, a former multiple-time national champion in race walking, earned his place at the 2016 Rio Olympics through stellar performances at world and European championships.

Competing against 93 athletes in Rio, he finished 30th, achieving a notable result for Türkiye.

After an illustrious career, Tacir transitioned to coaching under the Edremit Municipality.

Known for breaking national records in his competitive days, he now aims to develop future Olympians. Since 2019, Tacir has been training young talents at Van Atatürk Stadium, with several of his athletes making it to the national team.

Tacir discovered his passion for athletics in 2013 and earned the right to represent Türkiye at the Olympics after just three years of training.

Reflecting on his journey, Tacir shared: "I competed in the world's best tournaments and set records. Now, as a coach for five years, I strive to produce successful athletes from my hometown."

Currently training 40 athletes, Tacir emphasizes the inclusivity of race walking for all ages.

His goal is to replicate his success by mentoring young athletes to achieve national and international recognition.

Tacir's commitment to developing sports in Van has been significant. "I am the only athlete from my hometown to have competed in the Olympics in athletics. I want this achievement to be surpassed by young champions," Tacir stated. "We now have eight national athletes preparing for championships. My dream is to see these young talents experience the same joy and pride I felt when I qualified for the Olympics."

Seventeen-year-old national athlete Hayatullah Şahin, who has been training with Tacir for two years, expressed his gratitude: "Coach Ersin has always been supportive. Thanks to him, I fell in love with this sport. Like every athlete, our goal is to compete in the Olympics."

Eleven-year-old Baran Caniş, who joined the team after excelling in school trials, shared his aspirations: "My goal is to become a great racewalker. Coach Ersin teaches us the techniques of fast walking. I want to be as successful as him in the future."