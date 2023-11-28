In a tale that blends tradition, skill and familial bonds, Ali Fuat Kurtuluş Kılıç, a seasoned athlete with the national mounted archery team, is forging a path alongside his 11-year-old prodigy son, Muhammet Cengiz, as they dream to emerge as the "best" on the global stage of mounted archery.

Kılıç, whose equestrian roots trace back to his Caucasus immigrant grandfathers, unveiled the family's passion for this unique sport.

"I inherited this love for equestrian sports from my ancestors," Kılıç said, emphasizing the deep cultural ties that bind them to the ancient practice.

The journey into mounted archery began for Kılıç in 2010, at a time when the sport was still in its infancy in Türkiye.

What started as a cultural event transformed into an officially recognized sport in 2014, thanks to the efforts of the Traditional Equestrian Sports Federation.

Fast forward to 2021, Kılıç and his son proudly represent the Performance Equestrian Archery and Equestrian Club, chaired by Zübeyir Bekiroğlu.

Breaking new ground, Kılıç highlighted a significant milestone from the previous year when the federation inked protocols with the World Mounted Archery Federation (WHAF) and the International Mounted Archery Association (IHAA).

"Mounted archery has officially gained an international dimension," he said.

Their triumph on the European stage, where they clinched gold as a team, marked a historic moment for Turkish mounted archery.

Kılıç attributed this success to the growth and recognition of the sport, expressing optimism for its potential inclusion in the Olympics.

"For us, the Olympics is not a dream. We are working for this," he added.

As Kılıç delved into the evolving landscape of mounted archery, he shed light on the sport's rapid global development.

Reflecting on the unique pride of engaging in mounted archery as a father-son duo, he drew parallels to other athletic families, notably mentioning the father of Olympic archer Mete Gazoz.

Looking ahead, Kılıç outlined the professional categories within mounted archery, emphasizing the rigorous selection process for the national team based on competition successes.

He revealed that four athletes would soon represent Türkiye in the upcoming World Cup in Saudi Arabia, showcasing the sport's expanding international footprint.

Beyond the competition, Kılıç underscored the cultural significance they bring to mounted archery, preserving a 5,000-year-old history through traditional attire, saddles, and headgear for both riders and horses.

Their commitment extends to keeping the spiritual culture alive, setting them apart in competitions like the European Championships.

In an inspiring twist, Kılıç spoke proudly of his son, Muhammet Cengiz, the 11-year-old Turkish horseback archery champion.

Having been groomed in the saddle since the tender age of three, Cengiz competes and excels in the sport.

His journey from junior champion in 2022 to the star category in 2023 speaks volumes about his skill and determination.

In Cengiz's own words, "When I race with my father, all my excitement goes away; I feel like I'm flying with the horse."

His aspirations reach new heights, mirroring the dreams of Olympic medalist Mete Gazoz.

"I want to represent Türkiye in Europe and return with a medal," Cengiz added.