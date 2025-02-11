Fresh off their triumph at the Junior Women's Epee World Cup in Bahrain, Turkish fencers Ceren Cebe and Nilahsen Erten are setting their sights on another gold – this time at the European Cadet and Junior Fencing Championships in Antalya.

The duo, who began epee fencing nearly a decade ago in Izmir, have grown from rivals to national teammates.

Alongside Aleyna Ertürk and Damlanur Sönmüş, they clinched the World Cup title on Jan. 19, marking a milestone in Turkish fencing history.

Now back in Izmir, Cebe and Erten are in intense training under coach Emir Şendut, preparing for the continental showdown from Feb. 23 to March 2.

Their mission: to stand atop the podium once again, both individually and as a team.

Eyes on the Olympics

Eighteen-year-old Nilahsen Erten, a national team fencer for four years, dreams of the grandest stage – Olympic glory.

"Our ultimate goal is to qualify for the Olympics, but first, we want to shine at the European and World Championships," Erten said. "We’ve worked tirelessly for years, and we aim to become the first Turkish women’s epee fencers at the 2028 Olympics."

Drawing inspiration from former national fencer Enver Yıldırım, Erten is determined to elevate Turkish fencing to new heights.

Cebe's determination

Ceren Cebe, 19, boasts numerous national titles, but she considers the World Cup gold her crowning achievement so far.

"Winning that title was incredible, but my biggest dream is to reach the podium at the 2028 Olympics," Cebe said. "We train rigorously every day, pushing ourselves to the limit. The journey is tough, but we’re ready to meet our goals."

She credits her family as her biggest supporters, fueling her relentless pursuit of excellence.

Coach Emir Şendut acknowledges the significance of their Bahrain victory, calling it a historic breakthrough for Turkish women’s epee.

"This was a first for our country, and we want to build on this success," Şendut said. "Antalya is the next big step. We’re aiming for gold both individually and as a team."