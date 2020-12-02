Nihat Özdemir, president of the Turkish Football Federation (TFF), tested positive for coronavirus, the football’s governing body announced on Wednesday. “Our president is in good health and in the process of treatment and quarantine,” a written statement by TFF said.

Özdemir is the latest name to test positive for COVID-19 in the Turkish sports world. Süper Lig outfit Sivasspor’s coach Rıza Çalımbay also tested positive on Wednesday while Anadolu Agency (AA) reported that former Galatasaray player Tanju Çolak has also contracted the virus. Last month, veteran coach Yılmaz Vural was hospitalized for coronavirus.

A prominent businessman, 70-year-old Nihat Özdemir was elected TFF President in 2019 after his stints as an executive at the Fenerbahçe and Ankaragücü football clubs.