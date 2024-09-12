National freediving record holder Birgül Erken is intensifying her training as she sets her sights on breaking records at the 8th Freediving World Championship in Greece.

At 52, Erken is determined to surpass the current world record of 43 meters (141.08 feet) in the no-fins category. She is honing her skills with training dives in Fethiye and Kaş, Türkiye, ahead of the championship in Kalamata from Oct. 2-7.

Erken shared with Anadolu Agency (AA) that she plans to attempt a world record at the Turkish Freediving Open Water Championship in Kaş, although her health has been a limiting factor.

"Before heading to Greece, I will make another attempt at the world record," Erken said. "We’re excited, but managing that excitement and energy strategically is crucial. This sport requires balance, and it’s about the harmony of body and soul. There are very delicate balances involved."

Starting her freediving journey in Fethiye, Erken has a special connection to the region, noting that the story of her path to the World Championship might even be turned into a documentary.

"I aim to set a world record in the master category this year," Erken explained. "Up until two years ago, we had national records but no world record. I broke the first world record in the master women’s category two years ago, and now we’re eager to continue. We’re thrilled to represent our country and play our national anthem at the top of the podium. We hope to shine in Greece with the national team."

Regarding her goals, Erken stated, "In the fins category, my deepest dive is 81 meters. For the no-fins category, the current world record is 43 meters, and I aim to break it with 44-45 meters. It’s a highly technical field requiring extensive preparation. I work with specialized coaches to achieve these goals. Breaking records is rewarding, but I also aim to inspire the youth. In this era of the internet and rising bad habits, we want to draw young people to sports and encourage everyone to participate. These records also serve as a beacon of hope and contribute to societal peace."

Erken added that with proper support, athletes can achieve even greater feats.