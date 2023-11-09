Meet Ataman Şekerci, the 50-year-old police officer serving as the "frogman" in the Underwater Group Command of the Antalya Provincial Police Department.

Beyond his duty beneath the waves, Şekerci is diving into a different passion—preparing to compete in the World Cycling Championships.

Embarking on his cycling journey in Antalya in 2007, Şekerci has elevated his two-wheeled pursuit to a professional level, both on national and international race tracks.

Having clinched numerous accolades in various competitions, Şekerci extends his influence beyond the pedals, inspiring those around him, especially the younger generation, to embrace cycling and sports as a way of life.

Rising at the crack of dawn every day at 5:00 a.m., Şekerci pedals through 30-40 kilometers (18.6-24.8 miles) of training, driven by a singular ambition—to spin his wheels at the World Championships and clinch the coveted gold medal.

In an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Şekerci revealed that cycling has been his daily passion for the past 16 years. Juggling his role as the "frogman" in the Underwater Group Command, he acknowledged the challenges of balancing a demanding and crucial profession with his love for cycling.

"It's a demanding and challenging job. Combining both is tough for me, but my passion and dedication help me overcome it," he said.

Şekerci credited his persistence in the sport to the unwavering support he receives, emphasizing the encouragement from his superiors, including the Chief of Police Orhan Çevik, as well as colleagues in the force.

His affiliation with the Nashira Cycling Team in Antalya has seen him secure honors in national and international competitions.

Sharing his daily routine, Şekerci said: "I train before duty. I wake up early and go to bed early. I pay careful attention to my diet and sleep routine. Cycling brings me genuine joy and happiness. If I weren't passionate about it, I wouldn't have achieved this level of success."

After participating and qualifying in races in Morocco, Greece and Türkiye that contribute points to the World Championships, and championships in Poland, Canada and Scotland, Şekerci is gearing up for the upcoming Nirvana Gran Fondo qualifying race that awards points for the World Championships.

With an eye on the finish line, he said, "I believe I can achieve success by finishing the Gran Fondo cycling race in Antalya with honors, securing a spot in next year's World Championships in Denmark, and aiming for the gold medal."

The Nirvana Gran Fondo World Series, where Şekerci will showcase his cycling prowess, is set to take place from Nov.16-19 with a focus on bicycle tourism.

Anticipating the participation of 1,500 athletes from 36 countries, the amateur road cycling race features a challenging 98-kilometer (60.89 miles) long course, a 66-kilometer (41 miles) short course, a 20-kilometer (12.43 miles) time trial, and a 66-kilometer para-cycling course.