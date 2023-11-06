The stage is set for the 64th season of the CEV Champions League, a competition that has witnessed the dominance of Turkish teams in women's volleyball over the past 12 seasons.

With a legacy of success, this year's tournament promises to be nothing short of spectacular.

The Turkish sides have undeniably left their indelible mark on the Women's CEV Champions League by clinching the championship title an impressive eight times in the last 12 seasons.

The Turkish volleyball powerhouse has consistently raised the bar in this arena.

The journey began in 2011 when VakıfBank seized victory in the Final Four event held in Istanbul, etching their name on the coveted trophy for the first time.

Fenerbahçe followed suit, claiming the championship in the Final Four hosted in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, in 2012.

Istanbul continued to serve as a fertile ground for champions in 2013, when VakıfBank once again emerged as the victor, triumphantly hoisting the trophy for the second time.

A brief interruption in Turkish dominance occurred in the 2013-2014 season when the Final Four took place in Baku and the Russian powerhouse Dinamo Kazan vanquished VakıfBank in the final, concluding the remarkable three-season streak for Turkish teams.

However, the tide swiftly turned in Poland in 2015 when Eczacıbaşı emerged triumphant in the Final Four hosted in Szczecin, once again solidifying the Turkish teams' legacy with their fourth championship win.

The subsequent years were no different.

VakıfBank, a consistent contender, clinched the championship in the Final Four hosted in Treviso, Italy, in 2017 and repeated their success in Bucharest, the capital of Romania, in 2018.

However, the 2019-2020 season in the CEV Champions League faced an abrupt halt due to the unforeseen outbreak of the pandemic, leaving a void in the competition.

Yet, when the dust settled, VakıfBank did not relinquish the cup and held it firm until the Italian representative, Imoco Volley, seized the crown in 2021.

The Turkish team's resolve remained unshaken, maintaining their grip on the championship for the next two seasons, in 2022 and 2023.

This competition, originally known as the Champion Clubs Cup when it was first organized by the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) back in the 1960-1961 season, has seen 26 different teams clinch victories throughout 63 remarkable seasons.

Dinamo Moscow stand tall as the most prolific champions in the history of the Champions League, with a staggering 11 titles to their name, all achieved during the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) era.

The Moscow-based team's remarkable journey of success unfolded in 1961, 1963, 1965, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1974, 1975 and 1977.

Following closely behind, Uralochka boast eight championships, with six earned during the USSR period as Uralochka Sverdlovsk and two more as a Russian team, Uralochka Ekaterinburg.

The Italian powerhouse Volley Bergamo take the third spot in the hall of fame, with seven prestigious Champions League titles to their credit.

When it comes to countries with the most championships, the USSR takes the top spot with an impressive 22 titles.

Italy, another volleyball powerhouse, follows closely behind with 17 championships.

Türkiye's rise in the rankings, with eight championships, highlights their growing influence in women's volleyball, while Bulgaria and Russia share the limelight with three championships each.