Turkish Greco-Roman wrestler Osman Yıldırım Monday won another silver medal in the final of the Individual World Cup in Serbia.
In the men's Greco-Roman 130 kilogram weight class, Russia's Sergey Semenov beat Yıldırım 7-1 to claim gold.
With this final, the Turkish wrestlers are returning home with three silvers and one bronze medal.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.