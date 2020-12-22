Turkish athletes made history in gymnastics by winning 10 medals at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Turkey's southern port city of Mersin.

The European Championships in Men's Artistic Gymnastics was held between Dec. 9-13, while the European Championships in Women's Artistic Gymnastics took place from Dec. 17 to 20.

A total of 218 gymnasts from 21 countries competed in floor, pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars and horizontal bar at the Olympic Gymnastics Hall.

Turkey won 10 medals in total while eight of them were bagged in men's and two of them were captured in women's.

In the men's category, Ümit Şamiloğlu, Ferhat Arıcan, Ibrahim Çolak, Ahmet Önder and Abdelrahman Elgamal represented Turkey in the tournament.

Turkey came in second for men's with 244.793 points as Ukraine notched 248.963 points to win the gold at the tournament.

Hungary ranked third with 240.393.

Çolak, Arıcan each grab gold

Çolak scored 15,000 points to bag the gold medal on the men's ring for his country while Arıcan won the gold medal on the parallel bars with a total score of 15,100.

Arıcan also secured 14,433 points on the pommel horse to secure the bronze medal.

Meanwhile, Mert Efe Kılıçer won silver and a bronze medal in men's junior on the parallel bar and horizontal bar while Turkish male athletes bagged 2 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze medals in total.

Bora Tarhan secured 13,000 points to claim bronze in the men's junior rings final.

He also came in third with 14,016 points in the vault final.

Female athletes bag 2 medals

Goksu Üçtaş Şanlı, Dilara Yurtdaş, Bilge Tarhan, Cemre Kendirci, and Ece Yağmur Yavuz competed in the women's category for Turkey.

Derin Tanrıyaşükür won the bronze medal on the parallel bars with a total score of 12,050.

Şanlı bagged the silver medal on the floor after scoring 13,100 points in the final.

Turkey racked up a total of 143,795 points to come in fourth in the Women's European Artistic Gymnastics Championships.