A young Turkish talent, Mükremin Aktaş, is making headlines and inspiring all with his remarkable journey by aiming to fly the national flag high at Paris 2024 after bagging three world wrestling championship titles.

The 22-year-old wrestler embarked on his wrestling journey at a tender age, and his dedication and prowess have led him to national and international glory.

Hailing from the Sakarya Metropolitan Sports Club, this young athlete has taken the wrestling world by storm.

In 2021, during the Deaf World Wrestling Championship held in Istanbul, Aktaş accomplished a feat that left the world in awe.

Competing against senior athletes in Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling, he stood proudly atop the podium, outperforming all competitors.

Adding to his list of accolades, Aktaş recently clinched the gold medal in the 60 kg. Greco-Roman style at the Deaf World Wrestling Championship, held in Kyrgyzstan on Sept. 6.

Now, this young wrestling sensation has set his sights on a new goal – to secure the ultimate prize: An Olympic gold medal.

With his eyes firmly set on the 2025 Deaflympics in Japan, Mükremin Aktaş is leaving no stone unturned in his quest for victory.

His relentless dedication and unwavering commitment to his craft are the cornerstones of his success.

Despite his hearing impairment, which affects him to the extent of 64%, Aktaş has not allowed any obstacle to deter his pursuit for glory.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Aktaş shared that he has been diligently training under the watchful eye of his coaches, aiming for new triumphs in the upcoming season.

Reflecting on his recent achievements, Aktaş acknowledged the fruits of his labor. "Raising the Turkish flag and hearing the national anthem is a source of immense pride," he remarked. With humility, he expressed hope of others experiencing similar triumphs.

Looking ahead to the 2025 Deaflympics, Aktaş is determined to reclaim the world championship title next year before embarking on his Olympic journey. He passionately declared his commitment to achieving excellence and, once again, bringing glory to his nation.

Aktaş's pursuit of championship titles highlights his indomitable spirit and determination.

He encourages aspiring athletes to approach their pursuits with the same fervor and determination that have fueled his own success.

Zafer Başar, the Head Coach of Sakarya Büyükşehir Belediyesi Güreş, praised Mükremin Aktaş's journey.

Starting his wrestling journey at the age of 11, Aktaş has consistently achieved success in both national and international competitions. Coach Başar described Aktaş as a diligent and talented athlete brimming with potential. "Mükremin is truly one of the athletes every coach dreams of working with," he added.

With three world championships, a European bronze, and numerous Turkish championships under his belt, Mükremin Aktaş's future looks incredibly promising. Coach Başar predicts that without any injury, Aktaş is well on his way to securing Olympic gold in 2025. "He dominated every match in the world championship, winning them all with a score of 8-0. He left no room for doubt," Coach Başar emphasized.

The coach reiterated their shared objective – to bring home the Olympic gold and make Sakarya proud. The road ahead may be challenging, but Mükremin Aktaş's unwavering commitment ensures that he will leave no stone unturned in his pursuit for glory.