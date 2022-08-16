Turkish traveler Muammer Yılmaz pushed the limits of human endurance as he reportedly completed over a 100-mile Tour du Mont-Blanc hike only on water, without any food supplement.

"On our latest trip, our adventure was the Tour de Mont Blanc, so I walked around the highest mountain in Europe. It was a very beautiful hike but also very difficult," Yılmaz told Anadolu Agency (AA).

The 46-year-old said he climbed and walked down 162 kilometers (100 miles) with an altitude change of 10,000 meters (32,808 feet) in total and 1,000 meters per day.

"It was not easy. I walked in the mountains without a backpack but had specially designed sandals. I observed water fasting (during the hiking), consumed mountain water, and walked in the fresh air," Yılmaz added.

Yılmaz, who was born in France's Colmar near Alsace, was equipped with his outfit, sandals, and his water bottle during his 11-day hiking at the Mont-Blanc massif.

He also had a raincoat and a mini sleeping bag as these items were in his pocket.

"It was amazing to walk on this incredible landscape, drink water from its source and inhale fresh mountain air," Yılmaz said.

Yılmaz said he wept for joy after accomplishing the feat.

"11 days mean 33 meals. But I did not eat them, there was not even a snack. I did not eat a hazelnut," the Turkish traveler said, adding that he was lacking energy while hiking in the mountains.

Yılmaz said he could complete the tour because he did not have his backpack. "If I have had a few extra kilos on me, I could not succeed."

He said he does not recommend this tour due to its challenges.

"The landscape of the journey, the mountains, and the air were good, but it was tough sometimes.

"I understand why no one has tried this before, and I do not recommend it. It is very difficult while fasting," Yılmaz noted, saying his goal was to encourage people to walk at least 30 minutes per day.

Yılmaz was accompanied by Milan Bihlmann, a film director and a friend of Yılmaz for years, during his 11-day hike.

They took the road in the mountains to film their Tour du Mont Blanc journey.

He added that they are preparing the documentary, expected to be completed by Jan. 25, 2023, on their hiking experience.