Some 12 talented athletes are on their way to the highly anticipated 2024 Paris Games, given their impressive world rankings with eight of them having already secured their quotas, announced Turkish Judo Federation's President, Sezer Huysuz.

In an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Huysuz reflected on the eventful year that was 2023.

He emphasized the federation's commitment to international tournaments, particularly with their Olympic team.

"We kicked off the year in Portugal, and from there, our national team worked tirelessly, participating in various tournaments such as Israel, France, Uzbekistan, Georgia, and the Antalya Grand Slam," Huysuz shared.

Highlighting their strategic approach, Huysuz mentioned the team's two training camps in Japan.

"During our time in Paris, we achieved a remarkable milestone by securing five bronze medals. It was an outstanding accomplishment, marking the first time we had experienced such resounding success in Paris. While our performance at the World Championship in Doha fell short of our expectations, Hasret Bozkurt made a spectacular breakthrough in the 57 kilogram category, defeating two world and Olympic champions. Kayra Sayit also displayed remarkable skill, finishing at seventh. The crucial aspect is earning points and securing our place in the world rankings to attain Olympic quotas," Huysuz said.

Recalling their participation in Austria with 11 athletes, Huysuz underscored the significance of the points collected during these competitions.

He revealed that the team composition for the upcoming Olympics will be determined in the second phase starting in June.

Presently, 12 of their athletes are making significant progress in the world rankings for Olympic qualification, with eight of them already securing their spots.

Huysuz emphasized the ongoing scoring process and expressed their goal of maintaining a prominent position in the world rankings by increasing the number of athletes involved.

Regarding recent changes within the coaching staff, Huysuz revealed that they amicably parted ways with Japanese coach Kohei Oishi due to communication barriers between him and the athletes.

Huysuz expressed confidence in finding suitable coaches, both local and foreign, who can fulfill the federation's vision.

He hinted at the potential return of Irakli Uznadze and mentioned an Italian coach who possesses in-depth knowledge of the team, with the analysis already conducted.

Huysuz confirmed they will finalize an agreement with a coach who can foster unity within the team.

He emphasized their commitment to providing the athletes with the best resources without compromising on the budget.

As they embark on the second preparation period, they have planned to participate in grand slam tournaments held in Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Mongolia.

The team will also compete together at the European Games, with preparations underway for the European Championship in October.

The European Championships will see their hopes in Portugal, while their young judokas will attend the European Cup in Czechia, signifying a period of intense competition.

Huysuz expressed great satisfaction with the performance of young athletes competing against adults in the youth category.

He revealed that half of their Olympic team successfully competes in both the youth and adult divisions, achieving remarkable success.