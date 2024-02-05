Yusuf Eren Temizel, a 17-year-old karate prodigy from Hendek district in Sakarya, embarked on his journey in the martial arts world at the tender age of 7.

Recognizing his hyperactive nature, Temizel's family enrolled him in a sports program, a decision that would eventually lead to a remarkable career in karate.

Inspired by his brother's karate peers, Temizel quickly found his passion for the sport, joining the national team at the age of 10.

His dedication and skill were soon evident as he secured second place in the 2019 Balkan Championship held in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

However, the pinnacle of Temizel's career arrived in 2022, when he represented the Hendek Municipality Sports Club and clinched the world championship title in the 76 kg. category at the Ümit Genç 21 World Championship in Konya, defeating his Jordanian opponent with a resounding 8-0 victory.

Encouraged by his achievements, Temizel now sets his sights on the Youth and Under-21 European Championships in Tbilisi, Georgia, scheduled for Feb. 9-11.

Currently undergoing intensive training at a high-altitude camp in Erzurum with the national team, Temizel aims to add a gold medal to his collection.

Expressing his pride in representing Türkiye on the international stage, Temizel revealed that his dedication to the sport has earned him around 150 medals from various competitions, including Youth Leagues, Caspian and Black Sea countries, and European and world championships.

"I have two championships in the Caspian and Black Sea countries. We were in the camp in Erzurum for more than a month, working intensively with double and odd training. Thankfully, we've come this far without any injuries. We are at the last corner now, and hopefully, we will be European champions, both as a team and individually," Temizel said.

Reflecting on his journey, Temizel highlighted the Olympics as the remaining frontier in his ambitions. "I have achieved all of my goals, except for the Olympics. I aim to win the championship, and I will be happy if I qualify. Our brothers won very big medals in the Olympics in 2020. Türkiye won 13 medals, and 4 of them came from karate. I think it is a great success for our country," he added.