Emre Karaca, the 34-year-old Turkish kickboxing star who rose from neighborhood gyms to the top of Europe and the world, is chasing another podium moment as he prepares for the World Kickboxing Championships later this month in Abu Dhabi.

Karaca, who first stepped into the sport at a young age simply to protect himself, turned raw survival instincts into a decorated career.

After earning the right to wear the national jersey, he dominated at home with multiple Türkiye titles before capturing the 2022 European crown and the 2023 world championship.

Now training at Erzurum’s High Altitude Camp Center on Palandöken Mountain, Karaca is sharpening his skills for the Nov. 21-30 championships in the United Arab Emirates, where he hopes to cap his journey with another medal.

He told Anadolu Agency (AA) he has devoted 26 years to kickboxing and still draws pride from hearing the Turkish national anthem played for his victories.

“We represented our flag and our nation the best we could,” he said. “I hope we’ll make our anthem echo again in Abu Dhabi.”

Karaca started the sport for self-defense – “We grew up in a rough neighborhood,” he recalled – but a coach noticed his talent early and pushed him toward professionalism. “We didn’t want to get beaten up as kids, that’s why we began. But look where it brought us,” he said. “We became European and world champions. We represented our country with honor.”

With only days left before the world championships, Karaca is grinding through an intense preparation phase at nearly 3,000 meters.

“The oxygen level hit us hard when we arrived,” he said. “Everyone was coughing after training, but it showed how our lung capacity expanded. The programs have helped us unbelievably.”

A physical education teacher as well as an athlete, Karaca believes this altitude camp may give him the edge he needs when the world’s best arrive in Abu Dhabi.

“About 60 to 70 countries will come,” he said. “Each weight class brings the best from their nation – champions, just like I am at 60 kilos. The fights are tough. You can’t win easily because everyone there is the top of their country. The difference is who trained harder and prepared better.”

He said the demanding sessions in Erzurum could prove decisive.

“I believe this preparation phase will show its impact in the ring,” Karaca said. “We’ve worked hard. Now it’s time to earn the reward.”