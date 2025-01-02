Turkish kickboxer Şevket Arslan, with a career that includes world silver and bronze medals, is setting his sights on a gold medal at the 2025 World Kickboxing Championships.

Starting his journey in kickboxing at the age of 18 in 2017, under the guidance of his family, Arslan quickly ascended the ranks.

In addition to his national titles, he earned a silver medal at the 2022 Youth World Kickboxing Championship and bronze at both the 2024 World Cup Kickboxing Championship and the 2024 Youth World Kickboxing Championship.

Now preparing for the adult category, Arslan is laser-focused on winning the coveted first-place title at the upcoming World Kickboxing Championship in November.

"I’ve also competed in Wushu championships, but kickboxing is my main focus," Arslan shared with Anadolu Agency (AA). “In 2023, I became the Turkish and Balkan Wushu champion. In 2024, I claimed the Turkish title in kickboxing. Now, I'm training for the 2025 World Championship, where I plan to continue my success at the senior level."

Arslan, who moved to Kastamonu with his family in late 2022, sees his participation in the upcoming adult category World Championship as a pivotal moment.

"This will be my first appearance in the senior category. I’m preparing for it as best as I can," he stated. "I’ll go to the World Championship with the goal of representing our flag and country to the best of my ability. Kickboxing gives me peace of mind, and it’s an honor to showcase my talent on the global stage."

Kickboxing national team coach Emrah Şahanoğlu, who trained Arslan alongside his previous coach Necdet Yavuz in Istanbul, expressed his confidence in the young athlete's potential.

"When Şevket moved to Kastamonu, he continued training with us and participated in competitions. He’s a Turkish champion with world silver and bronze medals in kickboxing, as well as a Turkish and Balkan champion in Wushu. These were all achieved in the youth category. I have full faith in him," Şahanoğlu remarked. "I believe Şevket will join the national team in both kickboxing and Wushu in the senior category, and I’m sure he will make our star-and-crescent flag wave proudly on the world stage."