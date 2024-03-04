In Erzurum, 7-year-old children of martyrs Muhammet Murat Yıldırım and Miraç Mustafa Önek are sweating it out to excel in taekwondo.

Muhammet Murat Yıldırım, son of police officer Murat Yıldırım, who was martyred in 2016 in Bingöl's Genç district during an attack by PKK terrorists with an explosives-laden vehicle during the passage of an armored police vehicle and Miraç Mustafa Önek, son of Gendarme Specialist Sergeant Muhammed Önek, who was martyred in 2019 in the rural area of Derik district in Mardin during an operation against PKK, have started taekwondo together.

Embarking on their taekwondo journey at a private sports hall in the city, these children quickly formed strong bonds as they progressed through the ranks together.

Their dedication and skill earned them the privilege of skipping 1.5 belts, propelling them from white to yellow-green belts in a remarkable achievement.

With rigorous training three days a week, these young athletes are working hard to excel in taekwondo.

Coached by Murat Yamanoğlu, the Erzurum Provincial Representative of the Turkish Taekwondo Federation, the children have been practicing taekwondo for about a year.

Sevda Yıldırım, mother of Muhammet Murat Yıldırım, revealed to Anadolu Agency (AA) that she encouraged her son to pursue taekwondo, aspiring for his success akin to that of her martyr husband.

Muhammet Murat was born after his father's martyrdom, and Sevda recalled, "I was three months pregnant. That's why we named him Murat. I want him to grow up happier and become a better athlete. We are proud. I wish for him to improve himself in this sport and achieve success. I hope everything will be better for both Muhammet Murat and his friend Miraç."

Gülbahar Önek, mother of Miraç Mustafa Önek, shared that her martyr husband was also a taekwondo athlete and Miraç is following in his father's footsteps.

Miraç's father was martyred when he was just 1.5 years old. Önek noted, "His father had already progressed through the ranks on this path. His grandmother also said that his father was a black belt. His father would have wanted him to progress on this path."

"He is receiving a quality education and enjoying himself simultaneously. Hopefully, we will witness even greater successes from him. In the future, I want him to fulfill his father's wishes. We wish his father could see his progress. We will continue the sport that his father left unfinished with our son and we aim for even greater success," she said.

Coach Murat Yamanoğlu highlighted that the two youngsters are the legacy of martyrs and they are fully supported by the federation and representatives to receive a quality education.

Yamanoğlu added, "They have both excelled in taekwondo. Miraç's father, the late Muhammed, was a former taekwondo athlete and his son is following in his footsteps. They will have upcoming competitions in the future. These children are achieving great success both academically and in sports."