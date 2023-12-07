The grandeur of Turkish traditional wrestling took center stage as the Türkiye Traditional Wrestling Federation (TGGF) celebrated the culmination of the 2023 CW Enerji Türkiye Oil Wrestling League with a prestigious awards ceremony.

The event, held at Eresin Topkapı Hotel, saw the presence of distinguished figures, including Bilal Erdoğan, president of the World Ethnosport Confederation; İbrahim Türkiş, president of TGGF; Tarık Sarvan, chair of the board of CW Enerji, along with mayors from various cities and districts participating in the league.

In a compelling address at the ceremony, Bilal Erdoğan emphasized the pivotal role of increasing the number of traditional sports federations in paving the way for success in various disciplines.

As the head of the Ethnosport Confederation, Erdoğan highlighted their global efforts to popularize traditional sports, acknowledging the importance of strengthening institutional structures.

Reflecting on Türkiye's traditional sports, namely wrestling, equestrianism and marksmanship, Erdoğan advocated for consolidating each under a dedicated federation, envisioning accelerated growth for traditional archery, javelin throwing and oil wrestling.

He credited the support received from government officials, particularly his father, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, for the successful establishment of four federations catering to all traditional sports, fostering significant momentum in these disciplines.

Bilal Erdoğan, underscoring the prominence of oil wrestling in Türkiye's sports landscape, commended the advancements in both institutionalization and innovative measures taken within the sport.

He expressed optimism for the rapid expansion of oil wrestling, foreseeing wrestlers achieving more significant rewards with less physical strain.

Bilal Erdoğan assured continued support from figures like Tarık Sarvan, affirming that demands for broadcasting rights and sponsorships would persist.

World Ethnosport Confederation President Bilal Erdoğan (C) speaks at the 2023 award ceremony of the Turkish Traditional Wrestling Federation (TGGF) CW Energy Turkish Oil Wrestling League, Istanbul, Türkiye, Dec. 6, 2023. (AA Photo)

Acknowledging the unique challenges of oil wrestling, Erdoğan concluded by emphasizing the ongoing efforts to implement more refined regulations each year, aspiring to elevate the viewing experience, attract increased sponsorship and cultivate a robust grassroots foundation for the sport.

TGGF President İbrahim Türkiş took the stage to share the ardent commitment invested in advancing oil wrestling to new heights.

Remarking on his tenure of 1.5 years, Türkiş conveyed the honor of undertaking the responsibility for the cherished sport of oil wrestling.

He spoke of tireless efforts made around the clock to enhance the sport, taking into account the desires of wrestling enthusiasts.

Engaging with numerous stakeholders, Türkiş underscored the inevitability of establishing the league after comprehensive evaluations.

Türkiş acknowledged the imperfection inherent in any venture but stressed the importance of taking action to avoid stagnation.

Looking ahead, he promised an even more splendid spectacle for the entire nation in the coming year.

Touching upon recent challenges, Türkiş mentioned a deviation from their initial plans due to the unfortunate events in Palestine.

Despite initially planning a different event, the prevailing circumstances led to a modified program that maintained a degree of acceptability.

Türkiş expressed hope for witnessing the end of oppression and violence in the near future.

Tarık Sarvan also shared his thoughts, expressing gratitude for the remarkable turnout after embarking on the positive journey a year ago.

He credited Türkiş for the success, acknowledging the collective efforts that brought everyone together.

The culmination of the event featured the presentation of trophies and plaques, with Orhan Okulu, the season's champion, receiving the prestigious gold belt from Bilal Erdoğan.

The festivities concluded with a group photo capturing the essence of the memorable occasion.