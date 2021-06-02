Turkish Paralympic athlete, Zübeyde Süpürgeci won gold at the Para Athletics European Championships 100-meter T54 event in Poland Tuesday.

Süpürgeci broke the tournament record with a timing of 16.83 seconds.

Vice President Fuat Oktay, and Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu congratulated Süpürgeci on her success.

Earlier, Turkish athletes Hamide Doğangün and Zeynep Acet won silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the women's 100-meter T53 event.

Doğangün came second with a timing of 18.61 seconds. She was followed by Acet with a timing of 19.24 seconds.

Being held in Bydgoszcz, this is the seventh edition of the World Para Athletics European Championships, which first took place in Assen, Netherlands, back in 2003.

Nearly 700 athletes from 43 countries are attending the event from June 1-5.