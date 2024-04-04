Turkish para-shooter Tayyar Sinankılı is confident that he will achieve significant success in his beloved sport thanks to the support of his wife.

Sinankılı tragically lost his right arm from the shoulder down in an electrical accident at the age of 6 while picking herbs with his sister in the mountains of Aksaray.

However, his life took a new turn in 2015 when a friend recommended shooting to him at a course he was attending.

Through his dedication and success in the sport, Sinankılı reached his goal of joining the national team.

Preparing for the European Paralympics Championships to be held in May in Spain with the help of his wife Emine Sinankılı, Tayyar Sinankılı's goal is to win the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.

Tayyar Sinankılı, preparing for tournaments at the Aksaray Paralympic Games Preparation Center, said in a statement to Anadolu Agency (AA) that his childhood was spent in the hospital.

Despite suffering burns on his right side after the accident, he credits his family's support for helping him through the difficult period.

He discovered shooting through national shooter Erhan Coşkuner, whom he met at a drawing course.

After impressing during his first training session, Sinankılı became the second-best shooter in Türkiye in 2021 and joined the national team.

He aims to represent his country at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games and win the gold medal.

Tayyar Sinankılı stated that he continues his sports life with the help of his wife Emine Sinankılı.

Sinankılı's wife plays a crucial role in his shooting career, taking care of everything from setting up his rifle to placing the bullet.

Sinankılı acknowledges her support, stating that she is at the center of his life and that he cannot repay her efforts.

Emine Sinankılı, on the other hand, expressed her happiness with her husband and her belief in his success.

She initially struggled with handling the rifle and placing the bullet but has since become adept at it, thanks to a year of practice.

She is optimistic about her husband's performance in the championships and recalls the excitement of watching his final match on TV.