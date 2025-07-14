Emirhan Akçakoca, Türkiye’s 18-year-old Down syndrome athletics star, carved his name deeper into European sporting history last week, returning from the 2025 Down Syndrome European Championships in the Czechia with a staggering haul of 10 medals – seven gold and three silver – across multiple events.

This marked his second overall European title, and his medal count now stands at 58, an astounding feat for the young athlete who began his track and field journey just seven years ago in Tekirdağ.

Akçakoca's rise has been as determined as it is inspiring. Since picking up athletics as an 11-year-old, he has earned attention with consistent performances both nationally and internationally.

Prior to this tournament, he had already won 48 medals. In 2023, he shattered his own world record in the triathlon event – combining the 100 meters, long jump, and shot put – with 2,320 points, improving on his previous best of 2,298 to take gold at that year’s European Championship.

In the latest edition, held June 29 to July 6, Akçakoca once again led from the front, dominating his categories and delivering results that spoke to his tireless preparation and unshakable national pride.

“The championship went perfectly,” he said. “We fought not just for ourselves but for Türkiye. Winning seven golds and three silvers, standing on the podium with our flag – that was an incredible feeling. The atmosphere was unforgettable.”

His coach, Bayram Kırboğa, echoed the pride, praising Akçakoca’s consistency and progression.

“Emirhan never fails to deliver,” said Kırboğa. “What thrilled us most wasn’t just the medal count – it was that he surpassed his previous performances. He’s put in the work and it shows. We trained him for every difficulty he might face in the championship, and now we’re already focused on the Türkiye Championship. We aim to take his marks even higher.”