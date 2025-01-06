Ecem Taşın Çavdar, a Turkish visually impaired Paralympic judoka, sees sport as a pathway to empowerment, urging those with disabilities to break free from isolation.

“In the past, I lacked confidence, but now, when I grab my cane, I feel I can travel the world. Sports gave me that power,” she said.

Living in Bursa, Çavdar made history in the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games by securing a bronze medal in the J1 category.

In an exclusive interview for International Blindness Week (Jan. 7-14), she shared how sports reshaped her life, offering invaluable lessons in resilience and self-acceptance.

Diagnosed with nyctalopia (night blindness) at 18, Çavdar’s sight progressively deteriorated to more than 90% loss.

Initially, she could not accept her condition, retreating into isolation and grappling with depression.

But sport, particularly judo, became her turning point.

Before her vision loss, Çavdar had been involved in athletics.

In her battle with depression, she turned to Paralympic sports for healing and a sense of belonging.

Judo, in particular, was life-changing. “When I saw judo on the list of adaptive sports, I knew that was my chance,” Çavdar recalled. “It helped me accept my disability and taught me how to overcome challenges. Now, I move freely on the streets and defend myself. Judo taught me how to fall safely, and I got scholarships and job opportunities through it. My self-confidence skyrocketed.”

She also addressed the societal stigma many disabled individuals face, particularly the harmful perception that they are useless, unemployable or incapable of hobbies. Çavdar shared an upsetting encounter: “Once, a child asked his mother, ‘What is she doing?’ and she said, ‘She’s sick.’ This is hurtful. We’re not sick, we’re disabled.”

Çavdar’s journey, marked by intense isolation in her early days, now sees her as a global athlete, having visited nearly 40 countries.

She emphasizes that all disabled individuals should cultivate hobbies or engage in work or sports.

“Sports are key to staying connected to life,” she said.

On her early struggles with shyness, she added: “When I first started judo, I didn’t even ask for water during breaks to avoid bothering others. But over time, I gained the confidence to train with my teammates and even engage in special techniques with them.”

For Çavdar, every match is an opportunity to inspire others. She wants disabled individuals, especially women, to know they are not alone and should never give up their rights.

“Life shrinks when you stay inside, but when you step out, you enter a whole new world,” she said.

Her ultimate goal is to raise the Turkish flag high in international competitions, inspiring other disabled individuals along the way.

“I’ve seen three Olympics, won two bronze medals and earned world championships and European titles. I’m now moving forward in my career, a far cry from the person who once couldn’t imagine leaving the house,” she added. “To all those with disabilities: Never stay at home. You can do it. Get out and ask for help – it’s not surrender, it’s strength.”

Reflecting on Blindness Awareness Week’s role in fostering empathy, Çavdar concluded: “Disabled individuals should not lock themselves away, nor should they think they can’t have a career. Non-disabled people must avoid pity and misconceptions. We can achieve anything, and Paralympic sports are proof of that. In the past, I lacked confidence, but now, with my cane, I feel like I can conquer the world. Sport gave me that, and you can do it too.”