In a remarkable journey that transcends physical challenges, Paralympic swimmers from Yozgat, invited to the alternative national team camp following their stellar performances in the qualifications, are now making waves as they strive to don the crescent-star jersey.

Among these inspiring athletes are 16-year-old Muhammet Enes Sarı, born without hands and one leg, who embarked on his swimming journey under the guidance of a doctor, and 15-year-old Süleyman Enes Mete Arslan, who, despite congenital neuropathy, dove into the world of swimming at the tender age of 7.

The duo, driven by passion, transformed their hobby into a journey of triumph, clinching medals and accolades along the way.

Their dedication culminated in participation in the Para Swimming Individual National Team Trials organized by the Turkish Swimming Federation in Ankara from Dec. 12-14.

Successfully crossing the threshold, these exceptional Paralympic swimmers are now honing their skills in the semi-Olympic swimming pool under the watchful eye of their coach, Fatih Özdemir, all to proudly represent their country in the crescent and star jersey.

Muhammet Enes Sarı, expressing his determination to achieve new heights in swimming, revealed his ambition to become a European champion.

Narrating his journey into the sport, Sarı said, "I started swimming at 7 upon my doctor's recommendation due to diabetes. My teachers recognized my potential at this swimming pool, leading me to pursue a sports career. I've achieved numerous first-place victories in the Turkish Championships. My dream has always been to become a world and European champion. Participating in the alternative national team camp in Ankara was the first step toward this dream, and I'm thrilled about it. My current aspiration is to be a champion in Europe. I aim to wear the crescent and star jersey, representing my country on the international stage."

Süleyman Enes Mete Arslan, eyeing success on the European stage, stated, "I participated in the individual national team selections in Ankara, clearing two European thresholds and securing my place in the camp. My goal is to play in Europe wearing the national team jersey, representing our country and showcasing the best of our city. I began swimming at 7, and after a few intermittent periods, I've been swimming continuously for two years. Professionally engaged in this sport for the last two years, I've clinched 12 gold medals in my initial race in Bolu, dominating the region. I also hold two European qualifications achieved in Ankara."