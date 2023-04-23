Ilke Özyüksel and Buğra Ünal, the Turkish pentathlon duo who secured a gold medal at the recent second stage of the Modern Pentathlon World Cup in Türkiye, are resolutely eyeing the podium at the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.

In an interview with AA correspondent at the Ankara Equestrian Sports Club where they made Turkish sports history, the duo shared their Olympic aspirations and recounted their experience of winning the gold medal.

Özyüksel, who finished 35th at her first Olympics in Rio 2016 and came fifth in Tokyo 2020, shared her excitement about the "story of the gold medal" they won with Ünal in Türkiye.

"This feeling started early in the morning in the fencing competitions. We motivated each other very well with the team behind us. We supported each other very much, we wanted it very much. We focused on the process," she said.

She went on to describe the importance of the equestrianism event and how they managed to select the best horses to ensure their success.

"After the equestrian stage, it was crucial for us to maintain our lead and execute flawlessly, which we did successfully. Starting at the front in our home country was a momentous occasion, and we were determined to make it count. It was an incredible experience to be in front of our audience, and winning the gold medal was truly the icing on the cake," Özyüksel added.

Talking about the current state of the modern pentathlon, Özyüksel highlighted the development and progress the sport has made in Türkiye.

"The progress of modern pentathlon development has been very encouraging, and we are confident that we will continue to make great strides in the future. Veli Ozan Çakır has been an exceptional president, and his support and understanding of sports have been invaluable to our success. His exceptional leadership skills have truly made all the difference, and we are grateful to have him at the helm. With his guidance, we have shown Türkiye how effective management can make a significant impact on achieving success," she said.

For Özyüksel and Ünal, their primary goal is to secure the Olympic quota at the European Games in Krakow, Poland, followed by their efforts to reach the podium at the Paris Olympics.

Özyüksel expressed her eagerness to aim for the top rung, saying, "My sights are set on the upcoming Paris Olympics, where I aim to reach my peak performance. While the 2028 Olympics will be my strongest, I understand that maintaining top-level performance will require consistent effort and dedication in the years that follow. Our focus remains on achieving the ultimate goal of securing gold medals until we eventually retire due to age."

Ünal, on the other hand, shared his thoughts about their recent win and what it means for the future of the Turkish modern pentathlon.

"Winning the gold medal was a monumental achievement for us, marking the first-ever gold in our federation's history. Veli Ozan Çakır has been an indispensable figure in our journey, and we recognize that his leadership has been transformative for our team. It feels like he has been with us every step of the way, running and racing alongside us. His unwavering support and paternal embrace after the race were deeply emotional for all of us. Observers even noted his palpable excitement, as he cheered us on and ran the last 600 meters with me. We owe a great deal to his leadership and guidance," he said.

Ünal also expressed his Olympic aspirations, saying: "Our primary objective is to secure the quota, after which we will strive to conclude the Olympics in a manner befitting our potential. While our ultimate goal is to achieve a top five or top 10 medal ranking, our priority remains on introducing novel approaches to represent our country with pride. Winning Türkiye's first-ever gold medal has been a defining moment for us, and we aspire to inspire the next generation of athletes to follow in our footsteps and strive for excellence."