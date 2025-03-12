The Presidential 6th International Yacht Races are charting a thrilling course across Türkiye in 2025, with four dynamic stages in Çanakkale, Samsun, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and Istanbul.

Under the patronage of the Presidency and with support from the Culture and Tourism Ministry, the Youth and Sports Ministry, and several regional authorities, the event continues to grow as a major highlight of the global sailing calendar.

Details of the prestigious competition were announced at a press conference attended by key figures, including Istanbul Offshore Yacht Club President Ekrem Yemlihaoğlu, Istanbul Deputy Governor Şevket Atlı, Çanakkale Wars Gallipoli Historical Site President Ismail Kaşdemir, Turkish Sailing Federation President Özlem Akdurak, and DHL Express Türkiye Deputy General Manager Selver Yıldız Küçükkoyuncu.

Istanbul Offshore Yacht Club President Ekrem Yemlihaoğlu addresses the press at the Mandarin Oriental Bodrum, Istanbul, Türkiye, March 11, 2025. (Courtesy of the Turkish Sailing Federation)

The event is part of the Turkish Sailing Federation's 2025 program and will feature four iconic legs, each carrying historical and cultural significance.

Çanakkale: Sailing through history

The first stage kicks off on April 23, launching from Istanbul’s Bosporus and culminating in the legendary waters of the Çanakkale Strait.

On April 25, marking the anniversary of the Gallipoli Campaign, sailors will embark on a challenging race through one of history’s most treacherous naval passages.

The winners will claim the prestigious Çanakkale Victory Cup, paying homage to Türkiye’s wartime legacy.

Samsun: Riding waves of independence

The second leg sets sail on May 14, tracing the historic path of the Bandırma Ferry from Istanbul to Samsun.

This race commemorates Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s arrival in Samsun on May 19, 1919 – a defining moment in Türkiye’s fight for independence.

With the tempestuous Black Sea as their battleground, competitors will vie for the Samsun Liberation Cup, culminating in a grand ceremony before thousands of spectators on May 19.

Cyprus: Tribute to Blue Homeland

On July 20, the competition shifts to the Mediterranean, marking the anniversary of the 1974 Cyprus Peace Operation.

Departing from Muğla, yachts will navigate open waters toward the shores of Northern Cyprus.

The first team to cross the finish line will be crowned champions of the Blue Homeland Cup, symbolizing Türkiye’s unwavering maritime presence and support for the Turkish Cypriot cause.

Istanbul: Grand Finale on Bosporus

The final leg, now a cherished tradition, takes place on Oct. 29 in the heart of Istanbul.

An undated picture shows sailors in action during the Presidential International Yacht Races. (Courtesy of the Turkish Sailing Federation)

Adorned with Turkish flags, yachts will navigate the Bosporus in a breathtaking tribute to the Republic of Türkiye's 102nd anniversary.

The victorious crew will hoist the Cumhuriyet Cup (Republic Cup), marking a spectacular conclusion to an event that unites Türkiye’s maritime spirit with its national pride.

Global sporting extravaganza

With 10 races across four stages, the competition is set to attract 200 yachts and over 1,500 sailors from 20 countries.

Istanbul Offshore Yacht Club’s Sports Director Engin Yuvaktaş emphasized that the event’s reach continues to expand, showcasing Türkiye’s rich maritime heritage on the world stage.

DHL Express Türkiye, the main sponsor for five years, reaffirmed its commitment to the event, with Küçükkoyuncu highlighting its role in elevating Türkiye’s reputation in international sailing.

Turkish Sailing Federation President Özlem Akdurak underscored the federation’s ultimate goal: securing an Olympic sailing medal by 2028. "We are showcasing Türkiye’s most stunning coastlines while nurturing world-class talent," she stated.

Çanakkale Wars Gallipoli Historical Site President Ismail Kaşdemir expressed excitement over hosting the event on the 110th anniversary of the Gallipoli Campaign, recognizing its powerful tribute to history.