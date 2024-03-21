Seventy-two-year-old retired teacher Celal Arpacık from Erzurum defies age stereotypes by participating in marathons and winning numerous medals and trophies, despite naysayers claiming "you'll die if you exercise."

Arpacık, a father of three who used to teach mathematics in Erzurum, discovered his passion for athletics after retiring from teaching.

He has been actively involved in track and field for the past nine years, training year-round with the Palandöken Masters Running Group, known locally as the "Çılgın Dadaşlar" (Crazy Dadaşes).

Despite the skepticism of those around him who warn against physical exertion at his age, Arpacık has excelled in various half-marathon races nationwide, consistently clinching podium finishes and adding more medals and trophies to his collection.

Undeterred by age-related concerns, Arpacık is now gearing up to conquer the ultimate challenge: The 42-kilometer (26-mile) Istanbul Marathon.

He aims to cap off his series of successes with this prestigious event, showcasing his endurance and determination.

During the March 18-24 Elderly Week, Arpacık shared with Anadolu Agency (AA) that he taught mathematics in Erzurum for 37 years before retiring and dedicating more time to sports.

Despite limited physical activity during his teaching years, he embraced running nine years ago, starting with 10-kilometer races and progressing to half-marathons.

"Istanbul's Avrasya Marathon, both 10 and 15 kilometers, has been a recurring event for me, participating at least 8-9 times. I've also competed in numerous domestic races like the Istanbul and Çanakkale half-marathons," Arpacık said, highlighting his extensive experience in the running circuit.

He also proudly mentioned his achievements in international races in Kazakhstan, emphasizing the honor of representing Türkiye on a global stage and showcasing his country's athletic prowess.

Arpacık's presence and achievements in race competitions often leave spectators astonished due to his age, but he remains an advocate for the benefits of sports and an active lifestyle at any age.

"People often express surprise when they see me competing, saying, 'You'll die if you run,' but running and sports bring immense excitement. Regardless of age, everyone should find a way to engage in sports. It's crucial for both young individuals looking to maintain their youthfulness and older adults seeking a healthy lifestyle," Arpacık said.

With his family also sharing a love for sports, Arpacık encourages everyone to incorporate some form of physical activity into their lives. Despite being 72 years old, he remains in excellent health and plans to continue running as long as his body permits.

"I've been involved in sports for 25 years, focusing on running for the past nine. As long as I can, I'll keep running," Arpacık concluded, inspiring others with his dedication and passion for athletics.