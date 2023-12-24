As the sun rises over the picturesque Lake Köyceğiz, the heart of Türkiye's rowing ambitions beats stronger than ever.

The national rowing team, under Nebojsa İlic, is deep into their rigorous training regimen, carving through the serene waters in pursuit of a coveted spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In an exclusive statement to Anadolu Agency (AA), Ilic revealed the team's dedication to their second winter camp in Köyceğiz, marking a pivotal chapter in their preparations for the upcoming Olympic Games.

With a glint of optimism in his eyes, the 62-year-old Serbian emphasized their primary goal – securing a spot at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

"Based on our outstanding performances last season, we have a cadre of athletes capable of clinching the Olympic quota right here at Köyceğiz," Coach Ilic said. "Our paramount objective is not merely participation but conquering the A final at the Olympics with the formidable team we are assembling."

Ilic went on to outline the team's secondary goal, targeting triumph at the European Under-23 Rowing Championship slated for Edirne in September 2024.

"We are setting our sights on achieving unparalleled success in the European Championship, further solidifying our dominance on the international stage," he added.

National rowing team coach Sonat Doğan echoed İlic's sentiments, reflecting on the triumphs of the past season. "In 2023, our athletes clinched numerous medals, asserting their prowess at both European and world championships," Doğan said.

Turkish national rowing team members train for the Paris Olympics quota, Muğla, Türkiye, Dec. 22, 2023. (AA Photo)

"Our focal point for 2024 is the Paris Olympics. Our mission is clear: secure the Olympic quota, then make waves in the Olympic finals."

Doğan highlighted the historic significance of the European Under-23 Rowing Championship, set to unfold along the majestic Meriç River in Türkiye.

"Being the host nation, we're geared up to prepare diligently for this landmark event, fielding formidable teams that will undoubtedly make the nation proud," he emphasized.

Against the backdrop of the serene Köyceğiz Lake, Doğan reflected on the team's annual winter retreat, underscoring the ideal training conditions. "Köyceğiz beckons us each winter with its perfect training environment and favorable weather. We're not alone in recognizing its allure – teams from Hungary, Lithuania, Uzbekistan and Bulgaria are joining our ranks. Even Ukraine and Russia have found solace in its waters for their intensive training camps," Doğan revealed.

Recalling their triumph at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where they navigated the challenges in single doubles, Doğan expressed optimism for the future.

"This time, we aim to have not one but two teams, and possibly a third. Our focus is unwavering on securing our slots, with the final verdict expected after the intense quota races in Lausanne in the third week of May. We envision a robust presence at the Paris Olympics, with at least two teams proudly representing Türkiye," he concluded.