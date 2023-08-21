Fenerbahçe's Elis Özbay has inked her name in the sporting arena, capturing gold medals in both the lightweight single and double categories at the Under-23 World Rowing Championships in Bulgaria.

This triumph, an ode to resilience and unyielding dedication, marks yet another chapter in Özbay's meteoric rise.

In an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Özbay recounted the journey that led to his triumphant feat.

"Last year, the world championship slipped through my grasp by a narrow margin, an ache that fueled my ambitions. This year, I immersed myself in a grueling preparation, a single-minded focus that propelled me to success," Özbay said.

As Türkiye celebrates the centennial anniversary of the Republic, Özbay offered her nation a jubilant gift as a glistening medal.

Her journey to glory has been marked by milestones that shimmer like jewels in the tapestry of his career.

"In 2021, in tandem with Mervenur Uslu, we clinched the titles of world and European champions in the lightweight doubles category. In 2022, I ascended to the European throne and secured second place in the lightweight single doubles category, all under the age of 23. These victories resonate deeply, but there are two races etched in my memory," Özbay said.

The first indelible memory was the 2021 Under-23 World Rowing Championship, a battle that saw Özbay and Uslu surge from the shadows to claim the gold with an electrifying burst of speed.

The second unforgettable race was this year's European Rowing Championship, where she battled from the depths of third place in the last 200 meters to finish fifth.

As Özbay sets her sights on the horizon, her vision extends to the grandest stage of them all—the Paris 2024 Olympics.

"Formidable goals set by the Turkish Rowing Federation, our national team, and my beloved club, ahead illuminated the path Fenerbahçe. The pinnacle awaits in Paris, and I'm relentless in my pursuit to secure a coveted spot," Özbay said.

Reflecting on her journey, Özbay mused about the serendipitous turn that led him to row.

"I dabbled in various sports before fate guided me to rowing. A decision I will always cherish. The moment I embraced the oar, a deep connection formed. Rowing became my vessel of self-expression, a sport that resonates with my very being," she said.

Yet, Özbay's devotion to rowing is no fleeting affair; it is an all-encompassing commitment that demands every ounce of his energy.

"Rowing is an all-consuming affair. I practically reside in national team camps, pouring my heart and soul into the waters. It's a life-altering pursuit," Özbay revealed.