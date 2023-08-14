Young Turkish rowers took the Bulgaria Under-23 World Rowing Championships by storm by clinching six medals – including one gold, one silver and one bronze, while sowing the seeds of a future drenched in success.

Meanwhile, the bustling heart of Paris, France, set the stage for the Under-19 World Rowing Championships, where Turkish gems clinched another trio of medals – two gold and one bronze.

The young rowers have thunderously announced their presence by snatching a collective treasure trove of six medals, a triumphant trio of those gleaming in gold, highlighting one monumental success.

Erhan Ertürk, the president of the Turkish Rowing Federation, marveled at the young rowers' achievement, saying, "Our visions, our sweat, they're bearing fruit."

"This feat achieved by our rowing national team, a force in unstoppable motion, doesn't catch us off guard. Every idea we etched into reality since our stewardship began, every stride, is shaping our narrative," he added.

As the medals collection for the year swells to an astonishing 24, Ertürk said: "In 2023 alone, we've netted a haul of 24 medals. Among these, three are world championships and two, European glories across diverse age categories. This tally's bound to soar with the challenges that lie ahead. This unwavering constellation of triumphs brings us immeasurable pride."

Ertürk's applause carried a distinct note for Elis Özbay, the under-23 world champion, a star already seen on the horizon.

"Elis Özbay's a beacon, a talent brimming with our aspirations. This isn't her first bow to victory. In 2021, she illuminated the European and global stage in lightweight double-doubles with Mervenur Uslu in the U23 class, clinching the second spot in the world. 2023 saw her ascend again, this time in the lightweight single doubles in U23. A tantalizing miss last year fueled her, and now we're poised with bated breath for the Olympics. We yearn to secure that Paris ticket in the Olympic quota races," he said.

"We've unearthed a golden generation. The future looks splendid, with a squad of prodigies poised to amaze. Their victories echo like reverberations of hope. Paris and Los Angeles beckon, and these young victors will be our torchbearers on those world stages," he added.

As the spotlight fell on Aytimur Selçuk and Enes Biber, the dynamic duo who wrested both European and global crowns in the youth category, Ertürk revealed, "Such was their self-belief that motivational words became mere echoes on race days. Their conviction, a blazing star, fuels our engines. Not to be overshadowed, Halil Kaan Köroğlu, a force in single doubles, ascended to the apex of the world while securing the runner-up spot in Europe. A true professional, Köroğlu embodies dedication. And then there's our foursome, our team with the helm in the hands of Yusuf Ziya Ateş, Yiğit Yaşar Doğruok, Ahmet Erdem, Gökmen Kaan Sezer and Selin Boz. After capturing the European crown, they etched their names into the annals of rowing by clinching bronze at the global stage. They have made history."

When asked if this steady march would endure, Ertürk said: "As we tread along the path charted by our aspirations, monumental triumphs beckon. We pledge to our legacy, our dreams, and our destination – rowing's deserved zenith. From Rio 2016 to Tokyo 2020, we've been part of the spectacle. Now, the bullseye is Paris 2024. Our sights are set on this year's quota races, a relentless pursuit for at least three teams to adorn the Parisian waters."

"We extend our gratitude to Fenerbahce and Galatasaray, nurturing athletes who've painted our national canvas with triumph. May clubs like Hereke, Şişecam, and METU also deliver gifted rowers to our embrace in the years to come," he concluded.