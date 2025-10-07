Türkiye’s national shooting team put on a masterclass in precision, composure and teamwork at the European Champions League of Air Weapons finals, seizing three golds, one silver and one bronze to top the medal table in front of a home crowd.

Hosted by the Turkish Shooting Federation at Istanbul’s shooting facilities from Oct. 1-5, the event drew more than 100 of Europe’s finest air rifle and pistol athletes, culminating a season-long qualification campaign that tested skill, strategy and nerves.

For Türkiye, the finals were both a proving ground and a statement: a nation determined to establish itself as a powerhouse in international shooting sports.

Leading the charge was veteran Yusuf Dikeç, 52, whose calm, effortless demeanor has become legendary in shooting circles.

Paired with rising star Mustafa İnan in the men’s air pistol pair event, Dikeç once again proved why he is considered the “Turkish John Wick” of shooting.

Their synergy was impeccable, producing a tournament-high score of 384 out of 400, a performance that drew comparisons to Dikeç’s silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where he famously competed without ear protection or specialized glasses.

Social media quickly amplified videos of Dikeç’s unhurried, almost cinematic style, which contrasted sharply with the tense focus of his rivals and provided an unforgettable highlight of the finals.

In solo competition, İnan added a silver medal in the men’s air pistol, narrowly missing gold but further showcasing the depth of talent in Türkiye’s ranks.

The women’s competitions were equally compelling.

Şevval İlayda Tarhan, 22 and Esra Bozabalı teamed up in the air pistol pair to edge out seasoned contenders from Italy and Germany, claiming gold with a near-perfect final series.

In the air rifle pair, Damla Köse and Elif Berfin Altun displayed remarkable composure under challenging indoor conditions, securing Türkiye’s third gold and demonstrating the technical precision that has become a hallmark of the nation’s shooting program.

Tarhan capped her tournament with a bronze in the solo air pistol, highlighting her versatility and signaling her rise as a potential leader in Turkish shooting.

The atmosphere during the awards ceremony was electric.

Athletes, officials and dignitaries celebrated under glittering lights, while performances by local artists blended Turkish tradition with contemporary flair.

TAF President Murat Kocakaya described the achievements as more than medals.

“We are celebrating the grit, discipline and unwavering belief of our athletes. These victories reflect the growth of Turkish shooting and the promise of tomorrow’s champions.,” he said.

Kocakaya emphasized the federation’s efforts to expand the sport nationwide, noting that licensed athletes have tripled since 2019 thanks to school programs and training academies.

Türkiye’s dominance in Istanbul marks a dramatic shift in the European Champions League, which historically has been controlled by Germany and Ukraine.

The Istanbul results follow Türkiye’s breakout performance at Paris 2024, where the nation earned seven medals across all shooting disciplines and they now position the country as a serious contender for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.